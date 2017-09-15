Jaguars vs. Titans Guide, Week 2: What you need to know for the home opener

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey and Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone (left) meet at mid field after an NFL Football game at EverBank Field.The Jaguars won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Despite Hurricane Irma's impact on the First Coast, the Jaguars will host their regular season home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at EverBank Field as scheduled.

The AFC South rivals will clash in a matchup that could determine quite a bit in the division. The Jaguars are currently the only team with a division win entering the contest and were the only squad to win in Week 1.

If the Titans want to avoid a major setback in the race for a division crown, they'll have to stop a Jacksonville team that received a big boost of confidence last week.

The Jaguars delivered on pretty much every level against the Houston Texans in a 29-7 win on the road. The pass rush produced a franchise record 10 sacks in the game and rookie running back Leonard Fournette shined with the help of a superb performance by the offensive line.

The Titans are coming off a loss to the Oakland Raiders. In order to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, quarterback Marcus Mariota and his offense will need to step up their production. The Titans have one of the best offensive lines in football, but the Jaguars offer up a unique threat with defensive end Calais Campbell. If Mariota can get some consistent protection, he should be able to make something happen for Tennessee.

Matchup History

The Titans lead the head-to-head series with the Jaguars, 24-20. In their last meeting, then-interim head coach Doug Marrone led the Jaguars to a 38-17 victory over the Titans at EverBank Field. It was Marrone's sole interim win in his two-game stint prior to becoming the full-time head coach.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle)

OUT: S Calvin Pryor (ankle)

Titans

OUT: S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Tye Smith (hand)

Did you know?

- Offensive tackle Will Poehls started his career with the Titans in 2014. He signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent. Poehls spent two seasons on the practice squad before being released.

- Cornerback Tyler Patmon spent part of 2016 offseason on the Titans' practice squad.

- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is from Smyrna, Tenn. Guard Josh Walker is from Spring City, Tenn.

Former Jaguars on the Titans

- SS Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

