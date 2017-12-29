Jaguars vs. Titans Guide, Week 17: What you need to know for the season finale

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars greets Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans on the field after the Titans defeated the Jaguars 37-16 at EverBank Field on September 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars will play their starters in the season finale Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Jaguars (10-5) have locked up their first AFC South division crown. The sole meaning in this game for Jacksonville is that they could determine who they play in the first round of the playoffs.

The Titans (8-7) are playing to compete in the postseason and may matchup against the Jaguars in the wild-card round. Tennessee needs to either beat the Jaguars or get a lot of help to make the playoffs.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

December 31, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 385 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Who to Follow

First Coast News - @FCN2go

Mike Kaye - Jaguars Beat Writer - @Mike_E_Kaye

Chris Porter - FCN Sports Director - @ChrisPorterFCN

Alyssa Lang - FCN Sports Anchor - @AlyssaLang

Brian Chojnacki - FCN Sports Anchor - @BroadcastingBri

Tim Bee - FCN Sports Team Member - @TimBeeSports

Matchup History

The Titans lead the head-to-head series with the Jaguars, 25-20, with an additional win coming in the postseason. In their last meeting, the Titans defeated the Jaguars, 37-16, at EverBank Field in Week 2. The two teams have ping ponged their two annual matchups since 2008.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: OT Cam Robinson (abdomen), LB Blair Brown (concussion protocol), DT Abry Jones (back)

OUT: WR Marqise Lee (ankle)

Titans

Questionable: CB Logan Ryan (ankle)

OUT: RB DeMarco Murray (knee)

Did you know?

- Offensive tackle Will Poehls started his career with the Titans in 2014. He signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent. Poehls spent two seasons on the practice squad before being released.

- Cornerback Tyler Patmon spent part of 2016 offseason on the Titans' practice squad.

- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is from Smyrna, Tenn. Guard Josh Walker is from Spring City, Tenn.

Former Jaguars on the Titans

- SS Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

© 2017 WTLV-TV