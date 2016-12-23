Jaguars vs. Titans Guide: What you need to know for Week 16

Oct 27, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans placekicker Ryan Succop (4) kicks a field goal ahead of a block attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) in the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

With new interim head coach Doug Marrone at the helm, the Jaguars (2-12) will look to avenge two-straight high-scoring losses to the Tennessee Titans (8-6) on Sunday. The Jaguars will try to play the role of spoiler with little to lose, as the Titans hopes to make it the playoffs and win the AFC South.

Game Information

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

December 24, Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 108 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Tennessee Titans own a 25-19 record over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their all-time series. The Titans won the first matchup of the season between the two teams, 36-22

Injury Report

JAGUARS

OUT: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion)

TITANS

QUESTIONABLE: LB Sean Spence (ankle)

OUT: CB Jason McCourty (chest)

Did you know?

- The only time the Titans and the Jaguars have met in the playoffs, Tennessee won 33-14 on January 23, 2000.

- Titans head coach Mike Mularkey spent one season as Jaguars head coach. His record was 2-14.

- The Titans have no former Jaguars players on their active roster. The Jaguars have defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks, who played for the Titans from 2009-2012.

- The Jaguars' Week 8 loss to the Titans led to the firing of offensive coordinator Greg Olson.