Jaguars vs. Texans Guide, Week 1: What you need to know for the regular season opener

The Jaguars start the season with two tough divisional matchups. The first will come on the road against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday.

The battle in Houston will be an emotional one, as the city is still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

The Jaguars are hoping to produce an upset on the road. Quarterback Blake Bortles will get the start, despite a temporary "competition" with backup Chad Henne during the preseason. He will hope to use his ever-growing group of weapons to produce an early lead against Houston.

If the Jaguars can establish the passing game, rookie running back Leonard Fournette should be able to find holes in the Houston defense.

Finding success against the Texans' defense may not be easy, as it's one of the more formidable units in the NFL. Pass rushers like J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney are likely to torment the Jaguars' struggling offensive line.

The Texans will start quarterback Tom Savage, who has yet throw for a touchdown in a regular season game. Houston will hope to benefit from their strong defense, so they can win the field position battle and make things easier on Savage.

The Houston quarterback will need to deal with a Jaguars pass rush that features Malik Jackson, Dante Fowler, Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and Abry Jones. The Jaguars will also see their top cornerback trio active for the first time. Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin will be in charge of slowing down Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

September 10, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 112 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Texans lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 19-11. Houston has won six-straight games against the Jaguars. Jacksonville's last victory over Houston was in December 2013. In that victory, the Jaguars beat Houston, 27-20, at EverBank Field.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring), FS Tashaun Gipson (ankle)

Texans

OUT: WR Will Fuller (shoulder), RB Alfred Blue (ankle)

Did you know?

- Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He played 50 games (19 starts) from 2013-16. In those four seasons, Bouye produced 117 tackles, a sack, 32 pass breakups and six interceptions.

- The Jaguars claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou on Sunday. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent and played for Houston during the preseason. He was cut on Saturday.

- The Jaguars have not won a game against the Texans since Blake Bortles was named the starting quarterback in 2014. The team is 0-6 in that time period.

- The Jaguars have four players from the state of Texas: running back Chris Ivory, safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Tyler Patmon and wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

- Texans wide receiver Andy Jones played college football at Jacksonville University. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Sunday.

Former Jaguars on the Texans

- RB Jordan Todman (2012-2014)

