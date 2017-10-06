Jaguars vs. Steelers Guide: What you need to know for Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 14: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 14, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2015 Getty Images)

The Jaguars (2-2) will look to bounce back from their latest loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) Sunday.

Jacksonville lost to the New York Jets last week in overtime, despite being heavily favored. A field goal during the extended period sealed the Jaguars' fate, but the team didn't play all that well in regulation. Against the Steelers, the Jaguars will need to shut down quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell.

The Steelers are coming off a 26-9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh is considered a strong Super Bowl contender entering Week 5. To continue trending upward, the Steelers will need to beat the Jaguars at home.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 8, Sunday, 1 a.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 98 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Who to Follow

First Coast News - @FCN2go

Mike Kaye - Jaguars Beat Writer - @Mike_E_Kaye

Chris Porter - FCN Sports Director - @ChrisPorterFCN

Alyssa Lang - FCN Sports Anchor - @AlyssaLang

Brian Chojnacki - FCN Sports Anchor - @BroadcastingBri

Tim Bee - FCN Sports Team Member - @TimBeeSports

Matchup History

The Jaguars lead the all-time regular season and playoff series against the Steelers, 12-11. The Jaguars own the lone playoff game victory between the two teams. The two squads last faced off at EverBank Field in a 17-9 win for the Steelers in 2014.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: C Brandon Linder (illness), WR Marqise Lee (ribs), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring), S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder)

OUT: DE Lerentee McCray (knee)

Steelers

Doubtful: OT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring)

Did You Know?

- Blake Bortles made his second career start against the Steelers at EverBank Field on October 5, 2014. He completed 22-of-36 passes for 191 passing yards and two interceptions.

- Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack is from Oil City, Pennsylvania. The city is roughly an hour and a half from Pittsburgh.

- Jaguars cornerback Lafayette Pitts is from Pittsburgh. He played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Former Jaguars on the Steelers

- CB Mike Hilton (2016 offseason)

- DT Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

© 2017 WTLV-TV