Jaguars vs. Ravens, Week 3 Injury Report: Henne, Ramsey listed as questionable, McCray ruled out

The Jaguars were without defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee), wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and backup quarterback Chad Henne (illness) during the team's Friday walkthrough at Allianz Park in London.

Following the practice session, the Jaguars released the team's injury report. Henne, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) were listed as questionable for the game at Wembley Stadium.

Strong and McCray have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. Both players skipped the trip to London.

Below is the final injury report for Week 3:

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: QB Chad Henne (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (shoulder)

OUT: WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring), DE Lerentee McCray (knee)

Ravens

Questionable: LB Za'Darius Smith (knee/ankle), DB Anthony Levine (chest), WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), WR Chris Matthews (ankle), RB Terrance West (calf)

OUT: DT Brandon Williams (foot), OT Dieguet Joseph (not injury related), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), TE Maxx Williams (ankle)

