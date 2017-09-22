Jaguars vs. Ravens Guide, Week 3: What you need to know for the London game

Sep 21, 2017; London, England, United Kingdom; Mannequins with the helmets and uniforms of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) and Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) on display at Niketown London prior to the NFL International Series game on Sept 24 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

The Jaguars are in London for their annual International Series game.

The early Sunday showdown will feature the Jaguars (1-1) "hosting" the undrafted Baltimore Ravens (2-0). The two teams have forged a rivalry in recent years, seemingly playing each other almost every season since general manager Dave Caldwell took over the Jaguars' front office.

The Jaguars are coming off a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The Jaguars' offense failed to sustain drives due to penalties and turnovers, while the defense was dominated in the second half by the Tennessee run game. The Jaguars are looking to bounce back in what has become familiar territory.

The Ravens have beat back-to-back AFC North opponents. Baltimore shut out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and blew out the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Ravens' defense has only allowed 10 points in two games. The offense has averaged 22 points per game.

Game Information

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium, London, England

September 24, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 83 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Jaguars lead the all-time series against the Ravens, 11-9. The teams have exchanged wins and losses over the last six meetings. During that time, neither team has won two in a row. The Ravens won the last meeting, 19-17, in Jacksonville last season.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: QB Chad Henne (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (shoulder)

OUT: WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring), DE Lerentee McCray (knee)

Ravens

Questionable: LB Za'Darius Smith (knee/ankle), DB Anthony Levine (chest), WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), WR Chris Matthews (ankle), RB Terrance West (calf)

OUT: DT Brandon Williams (foot), OT Dieguet Joseph (not injury related), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), TE Maxx Williams (ankle)

Did you know?

- Rookie linebacker Donald Payne spent the offseason in Baltimore. He was waived during final cuts earlier this month. He was then claimed by the Jaguars.

- The Jaguars traded offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to Baltimore in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick earlier this month.

