Jaguars vs. Ravens, 10 Observations: Bortles offers up a career game, secondary lives up to billing

The Jaguars have been a part of three blowouts this season. The latest in London will probably be remembered for quite some time.

The Jaguars dominated the Baltimore Ravens from start to finish in a 44-7 blowout win on Sunday. Jacksonville's offense scored 44-straight points and shunned the previously undefeated Ravens.

There is plenty to talk about following the Week 3 win, so let's get to it.

1. Bortles quiets criticism with impeccable performance

Bortles was hung out to dry by most pundits and fans following the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. On Sunday, he responded with the greatest performance of his four-year career.

The quarterback led eight scoring drives and posted 244 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 64-percent of his passes. Even more impressive was the diversity of his targets.

Bortles involved nearly the entire offense, connecting with nine different receivers. He made good decisions with the ball and didn't turn it over once. He was also able to avoid registering a sack.

On top of his passing success, Bortles added another 18 yards on the ground.

2. The Jaguars secondary is the real deal

Jacksonville constructed an impressive secondary on paper during the offseason. In London, that secondary dominated the Ravens' offense.

The Jaguars secondary held the Ravens to just 52 passing yards and a touchdown. The touchdown and 36 yards came in the fourth quarter. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was replaced by Ryan Mallett after he was picked off by cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

Bouye, Ramsey and Aaron Colvin each had a pass breakup against Baltimore.

3. Campbell continues to own the line of scrimmage

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell added to his sack total against the Ravens. The half-sack was largely caused by him, but was shared with defensive tackle Malik Jackson. Campbell had two quarterback hits and a few more pressures during the game. He also forced a fumble in the third quarter.

Campbell may already be the best Jaguars free agent signing of the last 15 years. He is definitely the best free agent signing of the Dave Caldwell era.

4. Lewis finally featured in the offense and he delivers

Jaguars veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis became the third player in team history to record three touchdowns in a single game. He hadn't caught a pass before the game.

Lewis has now become the Jaguars' top red zone target following the loss of wide receiver Allen Robinson. Lewis offered a performance that showed Robinson's absence is no longer an excuse or hindrance.

The tight end position is very valuable in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett finally showed you why against the Ravens.

5. Marrone always wants more

Up by 37 at the end of the third quarter, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis called for a fake punt run with running back Corey Grant. The blazing fast running back picked up 58 yards on the play. An unnecessary roughness penalty on a Ravens player tacked on another four yards to set up a three-yard touchdown run for Leonard Fournette.

Marrone has always said he is never satisfied with positive plays and that he always wants more. The special teams play was an example of that. Marrone wanted to make a statement on Sunday and he did just that.

The Jaguars were dominant through three quarters and that still wasn't enough for the Jaguars' head coach.

6. Caldwell draft picks offer up highlights

Former third overall pick Dante Fowler capped the Jaguars' first defensive three-and-out with a vicious sack on Flacco. The sack set the tone for the rest of the game. As previously mentioned, Ramsey produced a diving pick in the third quarter. Linebacker Telvin Smith returned a fumble recovery 52 yards. Fournette scored the final touchdown of the game.

It was good day in London for the Jaguars' general manager.

7. The running game isn't perfect but it does move the chains

Fournette, Grant and Chris Ivory moved the ball well on Sunday, despite an inconsistent effort from the offensive line in the running game. The trio combined for 152 rushing yards against the Ravens.

Fournette was able to move the pile, even when he was given no space to gain yardage. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but a lesser back would have averaged half of that at best.

Grant showed he can play a key role as a running back against Baltimore. That won't help T.J. Yeldon get back on the field. Yeldon was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

8. The offensive line doesn't allow a sack, but gets flagged often

The Jaguars offensive line protected Bortles well on Sunday. Bortles wasn't sacked and was hit just three times.

While the blocking was above average for the unit, the offensive line was flagged four times for 45 yards. Right tackle Jermey Parnell was called for holding twice, right guard A.J. Cann was penalized for holding once and left guard Patrick Omameh was flagged for a false start.

The offensive line has frequently been flagged during the first three games of the season. It's something to work on, but shouldn't overshadow the protection job.

9. Myers is perfect after poor kickoff

Kicker Jason Myers' opening kickoff went out of bounds and set up the Ravens at their own 40-yard line. It started the game off with a blemish. However, the defense forced a three-and-out and Myers caught fire.

The polarizing kicker made all three of his field goal attempts on the day. He also converted all five of his extra point attempts. It was one of the best performances of his career.

10. The Jaguars can't get too high on themselves after this one

While the Jaguars were nearly perfect Sunday, they can't overlook the dreadful New York Jets. They travel to New York New Jersey next weekend for another AFC showdown. It appears to be a trap game for the Jaguars, a team that is 2-1 for the first time since 2007.

