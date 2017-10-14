Jaguars vs. Rams Guide: What you need to know for Week 6

Oct 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Jacksonville won 30-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

The Jaguars (3-2) will play at EverBank Field for the first time since Week 2 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) Sunday.

The Jaguars are coming off a 30-9 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The team has established its best five-game record in quite some time and the group is looking to add to the win total. Running back Leonard Fournette is likely to receive another full workload this week, while the defense looks to shut down the high-powered Los Angeles offense.

The Rams are coming off a 16-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home. Los Angeles is 2-0 on the road this season and will look to clinch their third-straight win away from home against the Jaguars.

Game Information

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

October 15, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 83 (Internet 814)

TV: FOX

Matchup History

The Jaguars and the Rams have only faced off four times in the regular season. Los Angeles leads the series 3-1. The Rams won the last meeting between the two teams in St. Louis in 2013, 34-20.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: WR Arrelious Benn (groin), G Patrick Omameh (hip)

OUT: C Brandon Linder (illness)

Rams

Questionable: S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), LB Mark Barron (knee)

Doubtful: CB Troy Hill (shoulder)

Did You Know?

- Current Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson served as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2015-16. He was fired midway through last season and was replaced by current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Olson's first stint with the franchise was in 2012. He served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

- Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was 2-0 against Rams quarterback Jared Goff in college matchups. Jack played for the UCLA Bruins. Goff played for the California Bears.

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone coached Rams wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods in Buffalo.

Former Jaguars on the Rams

- QB Brandon Allen (2016)

