Jaguars vs. Patriots Guide, Preseason Game 1: What you need to know for the preseason opener

The Jaguars (0-0) will open up the preseason against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road Thursday. The New England Patriots (0-0) hosted the Jacksonville squad for a pair of joint practices earlier this week.

All eyes will be on the Jaguars' offense with quarterback Blake Bortles under center for his fourth preseason. He will be joined by former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson, first-round running back Leonard Fournette and rookie left tackle Cam Robinson. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is hoping to find balance on offense with those four players in key roles.

The defensive side of the ball features several new additions who will look to make the most of their opportunities against quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Safety Barry Church, defensive end Lerentee McCray and nose tackle Stefan Charles are among those looking to make an impact in their Jaguars debuts.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

August 10, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 81 (Internet 819)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

In the regular and postseason, the Patriots own a 10-1 advantage over the Jaguars in the all-time series. The Jaguars' lone victory over the Patriots was in a 1999 Wild Card Game at home. The Patriots have won seven-straight meetings.

Did you know?

- Jaguars Executive VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin beat New England Patriots head coach Bill Belchick to win his two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

- Jaguars running back Tyler Gaffney played for the Patriots from 2014-16. However, he never appeared in a regular season game.

- In his lone game against the Patriots (2015), wide receiver Allen Robinson produced four catches for 68 receiving yards. Fellow wide receiver Allen Hurns caught two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Former Jaguars on the Patriots

WR Tony Washington (2014-16)

