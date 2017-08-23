Jaguars vs. Panthers Guide, Preseason Game 3: What you need to know for the third preseason game

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers face off during the game at EverBank Field. The Panthers defeat the Jaguars 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The Jaguars' quarterback controversy may take another turn as Jacksonville hosts the Carolina Panthers for the third preseason game Thursday night.

Jacksonville is looking to find the team's starting quarterback and Chad Henne and Blake Bortles will need to impress at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars are coming off a frustrating 12-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers lost to the Tennessee Titans, 34-27, on Saturday.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is set to see the field for the first time this preseason for the Panthers. He underwent rotator cuff surgery earlier in the offseason.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will also return to the field. He will make his preseason debut against Carolina.

Game Information

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

August 24, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 81 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Jaguars and the Panthers are tied in their regular season series at 3-3. The Panthers won the last matchup against the Jaguars at EverBank Field, 20-9, in Week 1 of the 2015 regular season.

Did you know?

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye, tight end Mychal Rivera, wide receiver Marqise Lee and running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon for the game against the Panthers.

- Jaguars punter Brad Nortman spent his first four seasons in Carolina. He was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2012. Nortman last season with the Panthers culminated in a Super Bowl loss to the Denver Broncos following the 2016 campaign.

- Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon spent part of last season the Panthers' practice squad. He signed a future/reserve deal at the start of the offseason, but was waived on May 1.

- Jaguars wide receiver Rashad Greene caught his first career touchdown in his NFL regular season debut against the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2015 seasons.

Former Jaguars on the Panthers

- DT Toby Johnson (2015)

- DT Eric Crume (2016)

- DT Kyle Love

