Jaguars vs. Jets, Injury Report: Strong, McCray to miss second straight game, Gipson questionable

Mike Kaye, WTLV 1:10 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

The Jaguars will need to wait at least one more week before seeing the debut of wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

Strong (hamstring) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) were ruled out for the second-straight game after failing to practice all of Week 4.

Joining McCray and Strong on the injury report were starting free safety Tashaun Gipson (knee) and rookie linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring). Both players were listed as questionable.

Gipson was added to the injury report Friday.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: LB Donald Payne (hamstring), FS Tashaun Gipson (knee)

OUT: LB Lerentee McCray (knee), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring)

Jets

Jets' half of the injury report will be updated when it's released by the team.

