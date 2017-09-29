Jaguars vs. Jets, Injury Report: Strong, McCray to miss second straight game, Gipson questionable

The Jaguars will need to wait at least one more week before seeing the debut of wide receiver Jaelen Strong.
Strong (hamstring) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) were ruled out for the second-straight game after failing to practice all of Week 4.
Joining McCray and Strong on the injury report were starting free safety Tashaun Gipson (knee) and rookie linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring). Both players were listed as questionable.
Gipson was added to the injury report Friday.
DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE
Injury Report
Jaguars
Questionable: LB Donald Payne (hamstring), FS Tashaun Gipson (knee)
OUT: LB Lerentee McCray (knee), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring)
Jets
Jets' half of the injury report will be updated when it's released by the team.
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs