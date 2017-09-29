Jaguars vs. Jets Guide: What you need to know for Week 4

Aug 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars rushes for yardage against the New York Jets during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray)

The Jaguars (2-1) will travel to New Jersey following their 44-7 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens in London. Jacksonville's Week 4 matchup will be against the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams are coming off dominating wins after being overlooked in prior weeks. The squads will look to further their winning ways in a matchup that could mean a lot for their respective division hopes and/or wildcard aspirations.

The Jets beat the Miami Dolphins, 20-6, in Week 3. Quarterback Josh McCown is completing 69.8-percent of his passes this season.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

October 1, Sunday, 1 a.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 126 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The all-time series between the Jaguars and the Jets is split at 6-6. The Jets have won three-straight games against the Jaguars, with the latest win coming in 2015. Prior to the Jets' winning streak, the Jaguars had won three straight games against New York.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: LB Donald Payne (hamstring), FS Tashaun Gipson (knee)

OUT: LB Lerentee McCray (knee), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring)

Jets

Questionable: DT Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder)

Doubtful: OL Brandon Shell (shoulder), LB Josh Martin (ankle)

OUT: RB Matt Forte (knee/toe), TE Jordan Leggett (knee)

Did You Know?

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone served as the New York Jets' offensive line coach from 2002-05. The team went to the playoffs twice during his tenure and produced a 2-2 record in the postseason.

- Jaguars running back Chris Ivory played for the Jets from 2013-15. He made the Pro Bowl in his final season with New York.

- Jaguars fullback Tommy Bohanon was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jets. He played for New York from 2013-15.

Former Jaguars on the Jets

- OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)

- TE Neal Sterling (2015-16)

- LB Julian Stanford (2012)

