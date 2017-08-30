WTLV
Jaguars vs. Falcons Guide, Preseason Game 4: What you need to know for the final preseason game

Jaguars vs. Falcons Preview: Jaguars beat writer Mike Kaye takes a look at the preseason finale

First Coast Sports , WTLV 8:44 AM. EDT August 30, 2017

The Jaguars are set to wrap up the preseason on the road Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jacksonville is coming off back-to-back disappointing losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. Since beating the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the team has struggled to find consistency from its starting groups.

The Falcons have yet to win a game in the preseason. Atlanta's latest loss was on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Both teams will mostly feature their depth units in the annual backup bowl exhibition game. It's an important contest for players on the fringe of the roster.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

August 31, Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius Internet 814

TV: FOX

Listen to "Teal & Black Blitz with Mike Kaye and Mike DiRocco (Podcast) 8-28" on Spreaker.

Matchup History

The all-time series between the Jaguars and the Falcons is tied at 3-3. The last regular season meeting took place in December 2015. The Falcons beat the Jaguars at EverBank Field, 23-17.

Did you know?

- Current Jaguars defensive end Malliciah Goodman was a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2013. He spent first three seasons in Atlanta. He split his fourth season between the Seattle Seahawks and Falcons, before joining the Jaguars this offseason.

- Current Jaguars safety Peyton Thompson spent his first two years in the NFL on the Falcons' practice squad (2012-13).

Former Jaguars on the Falcons

- OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)

- LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)

