Jaguars vs. Falcons, 10 Observations: Allen offers uneven play in final test, Westbrook lights it up

Aug 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

The Jaguars finished the preseason with a 2-2 record after defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 13-7, in the exhibition finale Thursday night.

The annual depth showcase featured some notable highlights and blunders as it does every year. The Jaguars sat 34 players, cutting off over a third of their roster.

The low-scoring affair offered little intrigue regarding roster battles, but provided some noteworthy performances that may require some attention.

Below are 10 quick observations from the Jaguars' win over the Falcons:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

1. Brandon Allen remains a mystery.

The third-string quarterback moved the ball into Atlanta territory regularly and completed the overwhelming majority of his passes against the Falcons. He also made three very poor decisions that led to interceptions.

Allen finished 22-of-31 for 265 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He ran for 20 yards on six carries.

Allen's elusiveness helped him avoid the pass rush, but it also got him into trouble on some hurried throws. Allen clearly has talent, but this uneven performance really didn't answer that many questions.

My gut tells me that he will make the initial 53-man roster because he has made some promising plays during training camp and the preseason. With that said, if a better quarterback becomes available on the waiver wire, Allen could get dropped.

2. The Jaguars need to get Dede Westbrook on the field.

Westbrook has been unstoppable - when healthy - in the preseason. Sure, he is going up against future Canadian Football League talent, but that doesn't matter. His natural talent is evident.

Westbrook produced 115 yards and a touchdown on six catches in the first half alone. He was a large reason why Allen's completion percentage was so high.

It's hard to figure out how Westbrook gets on the field with Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole on the roster.

Could the Jaguars shop one of their receivers during final cuts? It would seem to be logical at this point.

3. Aaron Colvin gets his feet wet.

The veteran cornerback played his first and only snaps of the preseason against the Falcons. He was used as a blitzer out of the slot and was effective. He has become known for that area of his game.

Colvin said after the game that blitzing would be a big part of the defense. He said it felt good to be out there for 10 plays.

Colvin missed the entire offseason program and most of training camp and the preseason with an ankle injury.

4. A group of defenders made the most of their final shot.

The Jaguars' defense did a solid job against Falcons third-string quarterback Matt Simms.

There were a few standouts in particular. Defensive end Jonathan Woodard, linebacker P.J. Davis and defensive tackle Tueni Lupeamanu all recorded sacks on the night.

Defensive back Tracy Howard produced a forced fumble and an interception in the second half.

Those four players are long shots for the 53-man roster, but they may have earned looks from other teams. If not, they could resurface on the practice squad.

5. Jason Myers is on a roll.

Following a perfect showing against the Carolina Panthers last week, Myers doubled down on being flawless against Atlanta. The third-year kicker made all three of this attempts on the night, including a 56-yard field goal.

Myers looks to be entrenched as the Jaguars' kicker, even after a rough start to the preseason.

6. The Jaguars have issues at both guard spots.

A.J. Cann seemed to struggle again at right guard for the second-straight week. While he avoided penalties, Cann was pushed around quite a bit against the Falcons' depth linemen.

The former third-round pick played most of the first half at right guard, while Earl Watford took on the left guard duties. Watford didn't seem particularly successful either, allowing a few pressures early on.

Luke Bowanko played right guard against the Falcons and he did a bit better than you would expect. After the game, Bowanko said he was confident in the work he did at a position he wasn't really familiar with.

The Jaguars need to make some decisions at guard and the solutions may come from other rosters.

7. Shane Wynn continues to be Mr. Reliable.

Heading into this game, I wasn't sure what Wynn could do to make this roster. He still went out and performed as a receiver, kickoff returner and punt returner against the Falcons.

He finished with four catches for 50 yards. If he gets cut this weekend, it will not be as result of a lack of production or talent.

8. Does anyone want to win this fullback job?

I know I've harped on this a lot, but no one has owned this fullback competition.

Tommy Bohanon had a holding penalty in the first quarter. That was his most notable contribution on Thursday.

Wide receiver-turned-tight end Neal Sterling worked as a lead blocker and actually did well at times. Alex Ellis seems to be very comfortable at the position as well.

Rookie fullback Marquez Williams missed the game due to injury.

It's hard to figure out where the coaching staff and front office are leaning with the reintroduced position.

8. Tim Cook could be a guy to watch on the practice squad.

The rookie from Oregon State did some nice things against the Falcons. If T.J. Yeldon or Chris Ivory miss time this season, the Jaguars may have a fifth running back to turn to.

Cook produced 58 rushing yards on 15 carries against Atlanta.

9. Jonathan Grimes may have earned a job elsewhere during his brief time with the Jaguars.

The veteran running back produced 72 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks. He joined the Jaguars in the middle of training camp and made his time count.

Grimes probably never had a shot at the Jaguars' roster, but used his playing time to receive looks from other teams. It's one of the most basic practices in the preseason.

10. The Jaguars sat 34 players, including some notable depth pieces, against Atlanta.

Running back Corey Grant, wide receiver Keelan Cole and defensive end Dawuane Smoot were among a group of healthy inactives that included wide receiver Allen Robinson, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and quarterback Blake Bortles.

It's safe to say that trio has made the roster.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV