Jaguars vs. Falcons: 10 Jacksonville players to watch in the preseason finale

The Jaguars will finish the preseason on the road against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.

Jacksonville will feature its depth talent throughout the game against Atlanta. The annual bottom-of-the-roster scrum will be highlighted by quarterback Brandon Allen, wide receiver Shane Wynn and the rest of the Jaguars' fringe players.

This is their opportunity to prove they belong with the Jaguars or another one of the NFL's 32 teams.

Below are 10 players to keep an eye on in the Jaguars' preseason finale:

Shane Wynn

The 5-foot-6 wide receiver has been a standout throughout the offseason. If he can continue to make plays, he will be one of the hardest players to cut on the roster. While he is small in stature, he has made a lot of big plays in practice and in the preseason. This may be his last game with the Jaguars, but if that's the case, he will probably end up somewhere else.

Brandon Allen

The second-year quarterback has improved this offseason. While he hasn't been playing top-tier talent, Allen has taken advantage of his reps in the preseason. He has a strong connection with Wynn and rookie Keelan Cole, which has been to the benefit of all three players. There is a lot of talent on this team and Allen needs to convince the Jaguars that it's worth keeping a third quarterback on the roster.

Marquez Williams

The fullback position remains a mystery at this point. Williams was a seventh-round pick this offseason and he caught a touchdown pass two weeks ago. Still, his promising moments have been scarce, as undisclosed injuries have slowed his progress during training camp. He is competing with veteran Tommy Bohanon who has been uneven in camp, as well.

Alex Ellis

The second-year tight end has actually played a few positions, including fullback, this offseason. His special teams and blocking value have made him a favorite of the coaching staff. If he can really show off his versatility in this game, he may be a keeper for Jacksonville.

Luke Bowanko

The left guard spot is still open to competition. Bowanko started at left guard last week and had some promising moments. However, a few rough spots against the Carolina Panthers may have forced the Jaguars to continue the evaluation process. Bowanko should get another shot against the Falcons.

Patrick Omameh

The veteran lineman still may be the favorite for the left guard job. His competition with Bowanko will probably reach its peak against the Falcons. It's a battle to find consistency for both players.

Brian Dixon

The former New Orleans Saints cornerback has started throughout the preseason in place of A.J. Bouye. While he has struggled against starting talent, he could prove useful as a backup and special teams ace. Dixon's last shot to prove he belongs is on Thursday.

Neal Sterling

The former seventh-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout the offseason. A former college wide receiver, Sterling has bulked up to improve his outlook at tight end. He needs to show he can be a consistent blocker for the Jaguars. With so much competition at tight end, Sterling may be playing to get picked up elsewhere.

P.J. Davis

The undersized linebacker still has a clear shot at making the practice squad. It may take a lot to sneak onto the active roster, but a strong special teams performance could help with that effort. Davis has shined as a heavy hitter during the preseason.

Jonathan Woodard

A former draft pick, Woodard missed his entire rookie season last year with an Achilles tear. Now with some playing time under his belt this preseason, he has to offer some highlights in the finale. While he may be a long shot for the roster, the practice squad is still very much in his reach.

