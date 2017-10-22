Jaguars manhandle Colts in 27-0 blowout road win

Oct 22, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley (41) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

The Jaguars (4-3) scored on the offense's first four possessions in a 27-0 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The team's third blowout win of the season featured an efficient performance by quarterback Blake Bortles. The fourth-year quarterback completed 18-of-26 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. The yardage output was his largest of the season.

Bortles was assisted by the wide receiver trio of Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole. Lee posted 72 receiving yards on four catches, Hurns caught five passes for 101 yards and Cole added 64 yards on two receptions.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis also shined. He caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars produced 519 yards of total offense against the Colts.

On defense, the Jaguars sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times, which tied the franchise record set in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue led the team with 2.5 sacks against Indianapolis. Seven different players were able to get to the Colts' quarterback for the Jaguars.

The defense produced the Jaguars' first shutout since 2006.

With first-round running back Leonard Fournette sidelined due to an ankle injury, veterans Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon handled the majority of the carries for the Jaguars. Ivory produced 47 rushing yards on 17 carries as a starter. Yeldon added 122 rushing yards and touchdown on nine carries in his season debut.

Jacksonville overcame the losses of Fournette and two starting offensive linemen against the Colts. Center Brandon Linder was held out for a third-straight game with an undisclosed illness.

The Jaguars lost starting left tackle Cam Robinson on the second play of the game. This year's second-round pick suffered an ankle injury after a Colts defender landed on his leg. The rookie was replaced by veteran backup Josh Wells.

Jacksonville still made the most of its opening drive, even with Robinson sidelined. Bortles led the offense on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. The drive concluded with a one-yard touchdown run by Ivory. Following an extra point by new kicker Josh Lambo, the Jaguars led the Colts, 7-0, with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

The Colts' offense was unable to respond following the Jaguars' score. The Jacksonville defense allowed an initial earned first down, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Colts helped the Jaguars force Indianapolis off the field.

Following a fair catch on a Colts punt, Bortles launched a pass down the field and connected with Cole for a 52-yard gain. A few plays later, Bortles hit Lewis with a five-yard touchdown pass. The jump ball throw was placed perfectly for Lewis in the end zone.

The Jaguars led 14-0 with 5:01 left in the first quarter.

The Colts were able to make some plays on the ground during the next drive. However, the Indianapolis offense stalled once it hit Jaguars territory. A third-down sack by defensive tackle Malik Jackson forced the Colts to punt for the second time.

The Jaguars added a third score on their next possession. A 28-yard gain on a screen pass to running back Corey Grant set the Jaguars up in Colts territory. The Jaguars were unable to score a third touchdown, but instead, added three points on a successful 42-yard field goal attempt by Lambo.

The Jaguars led by 17 points with 7:38 left in the first half.

The Colts were quickly forced off the field again on the next drive. The Jaguars offense continued its dominance on the other end, as Bortles hit Hurns for a 50-yard gain on third-and-8.

Following the big play by Hurns, the Jaguars continued to pick up ground. However, an offensive pass interference penalty on Lee forced the Jaguars to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Lambo.

The Jaguars held a 20-point lead at halftime.

The Colts' offense started with the ball in the third quarter. However, the group was quickly forced off the field by the Jaguars' defense.

The Indianapolis defense was able to force a fumble on Ivory and the home team was able to recover. The Colts' offense was unable to do anything after the turnover, as the Jaguars produced back-to-back sacks by defensive end Dante Fowler and linebacker Myles Jack.

Following another Indianapolis punt, Bortles continued to move the ball through the air. He hit fullback Tommy Bohanon and Hurns on throws that led to first downs. Yeldon finished off the drive with a 58-yard touchdown run. Following an extra point, the Jaguars lead stood at 27 with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

The Colts' offense finally showed some life on the next possession. Brissett hit running back Marlon Mack for a 34-yard gain. It put the Colts in the red zone for the first time in the game. However, Brissett was sacked by Fowler on the next play.

Faced with a fourth-and-2 at the six-yard line, the Colts called a quarterback sneak. The Jaguars stopped Brissett before he could pick up the first down. The Jaguars' took over possession at their own six-yard line.

Jacksonville and Indianapolis then traded punts throughout most of the fourth quarter. The Colts offense continued to struggle to make any sort of comeback effort as the Jaguars drained the clock with the running game.

Brissett completed just 22-of-37 passes for 200 yards. Running back Marlon Mack gained just 46 yards on nine total touches. The Colts' top receiver was tight end Jack Doyle, who caught six passes for 44 yards.

The Jaguars were flagged for four penalties for 34 yards. The Colts committed five penalties for 55 yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bortles completed 18-of-26 passes for 330 passing yards and a touchdown against the Colts. He made several big plays in the passing game and produced 282 passing yards by halftime. Bortles led five scoring drives on Sunday.

PLAY OF THE GAME

A 52-yard pass from Bortles to Cole on the Jaguars' second possession was a thing of beauty. The play put the Jaguars in scoring position on their second series. The throw was one of Bortles' best of the season and seemed to help him find a rhythm for the rest of the game.

STAT(S) OF THE GAME

Defensive end Calais Campbell produced two sacks on Sunday. He now has 10 sacks on the season, which is a career high. The Jaguars have only played seven games this season.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars were without running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and center Brandon Linder (undisclosed illness) Sunday. It was Fournette's first missed game of the season. Linder has now missed three-straight games.

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson suffered an ankle injury on the second play of the game. He did not return to the game.

The Colts lost linebacker John Simon, cornerback Rashaan Melvin (concussion) and safety Malik Hooker (knee) to various injuries during the game.

