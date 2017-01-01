Jaguars surrender 17-point lead in 24-20 loss to the Colts in season finale

Jan 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaquars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is hit by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden (93) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas J. Russo, Thomas J. Russo)

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) were unable to sweep the season series against the Indianapolis Colts (8-8).

The Jaguars failed to pick up the team's third-straight win over the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 24-20 loss was Jacksonville's first under the leadership of interim head coach Doug Marrone, who finished with a 1-1 record in his two games at the helm.

Jacksonville came out strong, posting 17-straight points to start the contest. A strong third quarter wiped out the big lead, as the Colts returned the favor with 17-straight points of their own.

Tied at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, a blocked punt by Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta set up the offense in scoring position with 1:50 left in the game.

The great field position allowed the Jaguars to pull ahead with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers.

However, a strong scoring drive from the Colts allowed Indianapolis to take its first lead of the game with nine seconds remaining. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck connected with multiple weapons as he guided his team down the field. Luck eventually hit tight end Jack Doyle for a touchdown to clinch the victory.

Jaguars role players like running back Corey Grants and wide receiver Bryan Walters carried the load early for Jacksonville. Grants posted 147 total yards and a rushing touchdown against the Colts. Walters was quarterback Blake Bortles' top target, as he caught eight receptions for 84 yards.

Bortles put together an up-and-down game against the Colts. The young quarterback completed 25-of-39 passes for 301 passing yards and a passing touchdown. He lost two fumbles in the game, but the Colts were unable to take advantage of the turnovers. However, Myers missed two field goals in the game, which cost the Jaguars six points.

The Jaguars defense continued its stellar play early on, keeping the Jaguars in the lead for most of the game. Luck was held to a 1-of-5 completion ratio for seven passing yards in his first three possessions. Luck was sacked four times and was picked off by linebacker Telvin Smith in the second quarter.

Smith led the Jaguars with nine tackles. Rookie defensive end Yannick Ngakoue set a franchise rookie record with his eighth sack of the season. Lineman Malik Jackson sacked Luck twice on the same possession in the fourth quarter.

Luck completed 24-of-40 passes for 321 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His top target, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, caught six receptions for 95 yards.

Running back Frank Gore produced 62 rushing yards on 16 carries. He became the first player since 1984 to rush for 1,000 yards at the age of 33 or older.

The Jaguars were flagged for eight penalties for 54 yards. The Colts were tagged with four infractions for 35 yards.

THE GAME

The Colts offense started the game with the ball and failed to take advantage of the first possession. The Jaguars defense held tight on the opening drive, forcing a three and out for the Indianapolis offense. Punter Pat McAfee booted the ball within the 15-yard line and Jaguars wide receiver Bryan Walters was stopped for no gain.

The Jaguars offense got off to a hot start, picking up the game's initial earned first down with a 14-yard carry from running back Corey Grant. Bortles then completed a pass to wide receiver Allen Robinson, who gained 42 yards off the catch and run. The explosive play set up the Jaguars in the redzone for the first time.

A holding penalty on the next play wiped out a 20-yard run by Grant and moved the Jaguars to the Colts' 40-yard line. On third and 16, Bortles handed off the ball to running back Joe Banyard, who picked up seven yards. The Jaguars settled for a successful 47-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers. The score was 3-0 with 10:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Colts failed to answer the score on their next drive. Indianapolis was forced into a second-straight three and out. McAfee punted for a second time.

The Jaguars then went back on the attack, using Grant and the passing game to move the chains. The 7-play, 75-yard drive was highlighted by a 14-yard run from Grant. The series concluded with tight end Ben Koyack's first career touchdown catch. Following an extra point, the Jaguars led 10-0 with 5:57 left in the first quarter.

The Colts failed to get anything going on their third drive. History continued to repeat itself, as Indianapolis was held to another three and out. Luck completed just 1-of-5 passes in his first three drives for just seven passing yards.

Following the Colts' third punt of the game, the Jaguars continued to use Grant heavily. He gained a first down after catching a Bortles pass and breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage. However, after moving the ball a little bit further, the Jaguars were forced to punt for the first time. The 52-yard boot by punter Brad Nortman flipped the field and was fair caught at the Colts' 16-yard line.

The Colts and Jaguars traded punts on the next two series, keeping the field position game pretty even. The Colts continued to struggle, while the Jaguars played a bit too conservative after taking on a 10-0 lead.

The Colts finally picked up a first down on a 10-yard carry from running back Frank Gore. Indianapolis eventually got a big completion to tight end Dwayne Allen, who guided the Colts to mid-field. Luck then went back to the air, hitting wide receiver Eli Rogers for a 21-yard gain. However, on the next play, Luck underthrew a pass that was intercepted by Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith.

The Jaguars offense was unable to take advantage of the interception, as the group produced a turnover of its own. Bortles was sacked and striped by linebacker Erik Walden and the Colts recovered, putting Indianapolis in the redzone.

However, a big sack on third down by Jaguars rookie defensive end Yannick Ngakoue forced the Colts into a tougher field goal. Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri missed the 48-yard field goal following Ngakoue's eighth sack of the season, a Jaguars franchise rookie record.

The Jaguars struck gold on the next offensive possession. Running back Corey Grant sped his way to a 57-yard touchdown run. Following an extra point, the Jaguars led 17-0 with 5:45 remaining in the first half.

The Colts eventually got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. Luck was able to move the Colts into the redzone. In position for a 45-yard field goal, Vinatieri was successful on the attempt. The Jaguars led 17-3 with 2:53 remaining in the first half.

Bortles continued his efficient performance, moving the ball quickly down the field on the next series. The Jaguars were in the redzone in a flash, as Bortles worked his connection with Walters. The pair hooked up on two first downs on the drive. Myers ended the drive by missing a 30-yard field goal attempt with 19 seconds left in the half.

Defensive end Dante Fowler and defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks teamed up on a sack of Luck for the last play of the first half.

The Jaguars started the second half with the ball. While the offense picked up some yardage, the unit wasn't able to get into scoring position. Nortman pinned the Colts within their own 20-yard line on his third punt of the game.

Luck went to the air to start the next possession, hitting wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for a 28-yard completion. The big gain put the ball near mid-field and Gore produced an 18-yard run to get the Colts into Jaguars territory. Luck then hit tight end Erik Swoope for a big gain, which put the Colts within the Jacksonville 10-yard line. Running back Robert Turbin then scored a touchdown on a seven-yard run. Following the extra point, the Colts trailed 17-10 with 10:16 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars failed to make up for the score on the next offensive possession. After getting to mid-field, the Jaguars stalled and eventually punted. Nortman pinned the Colts within their own 20-yard line.

The poor field position didn't seem to matter to the Colts. Luck led a successful 12-play, 89-yard drive that ended in a touchdown completion to Allen. Luck completed 6-of-8 passes for 66 yards yards and a touchdown on the drive. Following an extra point, the game was tied at 17-17 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Jaguars offense looked to respond to start the fourth quarter. Bortles was putting together another pretty impressive drive when he was strip sacked for a second time in the game. Colts linebacker Robert Mathis sacked Bortles, forced the fumble and recovered the ball. The Jaguars were within the Indianapolis 20-yard line when the turnover occurred.

Luck was able to drive the Colts into the redzone with ease. He hit Hilton and Rogers for big chunks of yardage to get the Colts into scoring position. However, Luck fumbled a snap deep in Jacksonville territory and the Jaguars recovered the ball.

The Jaguars offense moved the ball into Colts territory with quick completions to Robinson and Lee. Bortles was eventually able to get the Jaguars in field goal range. However, Myers missed the 53-yard attempt, which kept the game tied with less than four minutes in regulation.

Two big sacks by Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson helped force the Colts offense off the field in three plays. The Colts were forced to punt following the two-minute warning.

Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta blocked the punt by McAfee. The Colts picked up the ball and made an incomplete forward pass on the recovery. The Jaguars offense was given the ball at the Indianapolis 30-yard line. Myers eventually kicked a 41-yard field goal to take the lead, 20-17, late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Colts came roaring back with a scoring drive to take the lead. Luck hit tight end Jack Doyle for a touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the game. An extra point put the Colts in a 24-20 lead.

Indianapolis held on to win.

Jaguars Player of the Game

Running back Corey Grant had little to do with the offense for most of this season. However, Grant was unleashed on Sunday and made the most of the opportunity. Grant produced 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught two receptions for 15 receiving yards.

Jaguars Play of the Game

Grant produced the highlight of the game with a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The big run for a score put the Jaguars up, 17-0, with 5:45 left in the first half

Injury Updates

The Jaguars were without wide receiver Allen Hurns (hamstring), running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), defensive tackle Jeremy Hill (calf) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) due to injury.

Center Brandon Linder left the game in the first quarter due to a concussion.

The Colts were with cornerback Darius Butler (concussion), wide receiver Dante Moncrief (shoulder) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) due to injuries.

