Jaguars vs. Colts Guide: What you need to know for Week 7

The Jaguars will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.
Jacksonville is coming off a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. The home defeat has led to some concern for the 3-3 squad. The team has yet to win two games in a row. The Jaguars haven't lost two games in a row either.
The Colt are coming off a Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are 2-4 and last in the AFC South. A win over the Jaguars could pull them back into the race.
Game Information
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
October 22, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 121 (Internet 814)
TV: CBS
Matchup History
The Colts lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 22-10. The Jaguars have split the season series over the last two seasons. The Colts beat the Jaguars, 24-20, in the season finale last year.
Injury Report
Jaguars
Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (neck), WR Marqise Lee (knee), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle)
OUT: C Brandon Linder (illness)
Colts
Questionable: C Ryan Kelly (knee), TE Darrell Daniels (knee), S T.J. Green (hamstring)
OUT: QB Andrew Luck (shoulder), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring)
Did You Know?
- Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day is an Indianapolis, Indiana native.
- Long snapper Matt Overton played for the Colts from 2012-16.
- Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette has averaged 20 carries for 70 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in two AFC South games this season.
Former Jaguars on the Colts
- LB Jeremiah George (2014)
