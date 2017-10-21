Jaguars vs. Colts Guide: What you need to know for Week 7

Jan 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis defeats Jacksonville 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

The Jaguars will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Jacksonville is coming off a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. The home defeat has led to some concern for the 3-3 squad. The team has yet to win two games in a row. The Jaguars haven't lost two games in a row either.

The Colt are coming off a Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are 2-4 and last in the AFC South. A win over the Jaguars could pull them back into the race.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

October 22, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 121 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Colts lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 22-10. The Jaguars have split the season series over the last two seasons. The Colts beat the Jaguars, 24-20, in the season finale last year.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (neck), WR Marqise Lee (knee), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle)

OUT: C Brandon Linder (illness)

Colts

Questionable: C Ryan Kelly (knee), TE Darrell Daniels (knee), S T.J. Green (hamstring)

OUT: QB Andrew Luck (shoulder), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring)

Did You Know?

- Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day is an Indianapolis, Indiana native.

- Long snapper Matt Overton played for the Colts from 2012-16.

- Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette has averaged 20 carries for 70 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in two AFC South games this season.

Former Jaguars on the Colts

- LB Jeremiah George (2014)

