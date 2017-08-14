Jaguars vs. Bucs, Joint Practice Recap 1: Bortles handles all first team, Patmon's picks continue

The Jaguars hosted the Buccaneers for joint practices Monday. (Photo: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

Tipped passes led to turnovers during the first joint practice between the Jaguars and Buccaneers Monday.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles returned to first-team duties and was picked off on his first throw during 11-on-11 drills. The throw was tipped at the line and ended up in the hands of a Buccaneers defensive back.

Bortles would recover after a rough first series, connecting on three straight passes on the run during his second set of reps.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Bortles' practice performances continue to have an uneven feel, as he will have some moments of brilliance and then produce big blunders.

There have been two cut-and-dry impressive practices and two flat out awful performances by Bortles during training camp. Everything else has been pretty up-and-down.

Backup Chad Henne, who only played with the second group, also had a relatively mediocre showing. He was also picked off on a tipped ball. Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith knocked the ball into the air and cornerback Jonathan Moxey intercepted it. He also had a throw on a seam route to Arrelious Benn nearly picked off in double coverage.

The Jaguars seemed to even out the reps for Bortles, Henne and Brandon Allen against Tampa Bay. Bortles was on a pitch count Sunday, so the Jaguars seem to be giving him time to recover from the heavier workload earlier in camp.

Patmon is doing everything he can to make this team

Journeyman Tyler Patmon is making an impression on head coach Doug Marrone. Patmon already had a handful of interceptions (pardon the phrasing) coming into the joint practice and came up with another one on Monday.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw to a receiver, the ball was knocked in the air and Patmon snatched it. He got a big return off the interception as well.

Following practice, Marrone complimented Patmon's work on defense. He added that Patmon's special teams work is also improving.

With Josh Johnson now on waivers, Patmon may be in line for the fourth cornerback job. He has the ability to play on the outside and in the slot, so his role could even grow from there.

Fowler finally beats Dotson

Last year, the Jaguars hosted the Buccaneers for joint practices. Tampa Bay right tackle Demar Dotson dominated Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, who had been unstoppable until that point.

Fowler never seemed to gain back his momentum after those matchups.

On Monday, the first meeting for the two linemen was more of the same. However, on the second try, Fowler clearly beat Dotson and the crowd cheered with approval.

Fowler has had a solid training camp and getting that win was a confidence booster.

Following practice, Fowler ran to the front gate of EverBank Field to sign autographs for a group of youngsters. It was a good day for the former Florida Gator.

Dante Fowler streaked toward the gate to sign autographs for a group of kids who screamed "Mr. Fowler!!!" #teamsideline pic.twitter.com/4dx1qZL8oz — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 14, 2017

Fournette, Lee miss practice

Running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and wide receiver Marqise Lee sat out of practice against the Buccaneers.

Marrone would only confirm Lee suffered an ankle injury Sunday. He would not clarify the significance of the ailment.

“Marqise has an ankle injury and we’re just going to see where it goes," Marrone said.

Fournette missed his second-straight session with the foot injury. Marrone said it was same situation as the day before. He did walk out to the field to watch his teammates.

“It’s the same as it was yesterday," Marrone said. "We’re just being smart on it. Like I said before I’m not going to try to tell you guys so every day. Obviously we’re going to be smart with him and Marqise so obviously we’ll probably hold those guys out for at least till after the game.”

Fournette is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

Tight end Mychal Rivera missed another practice. He has been out since late July. Wide receiver Rashad Greene joined the injured group as well.

Fellow tight end Neal Sterling and linebacker P.J. Davis returned from their undisclosed injuries.

Wide receivers break even against Tampa Bay defensive backs

It wasn't an easy day for the Jaguars wide receivers during one-on-one drills with the Buccaneers defensive backs.

- Kenneth Walker dropped a pass after beating Tampa Bay cornerback Ryan Smith

- Dede Westbrook dropped a pass against cornerback Maurice Fleming.

- Shane Wynn failed to haul in a pass after beating cornerback Robert McClain's coverage.

- Arrelious Benn had a pass broken up by cornerback Javien Elliot.

However, starters Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson won their matchups. Hurns caught a short pass on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Robinson juked Elliott on a slant route.

*The Jaguars will host the Buccaneers for joint practices again on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Wednesday will serve as a day of rest before the two meet in a preseason game at EverBank Field Thursday on ABC 25 at 8 p.m.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV