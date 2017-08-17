Jaguars vs. Buccaneers, Preseason Game 2 Recap: Awful night for Bortles, starters in 12-8 loss

Aug 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church (42) and cornerback Brian Dixon (41) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The booing could be heard from the press box as Jaguars starting quarterback Blake Bortles and the rest of the first team offense failed to accomplish anything in the first half of a 12-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday.

Bortles completed 8-of-13 passes for just 65 passing yards. He stuck to mostly short and intermediate throws, finding some success with passes to wide receiver Allen Robinson, who caught five receptions for 40 receiving yards.

However, Bortles was unable to lead the Jaguars downfield for any points in four series. The Jaguars earned just three first downs with Bortles and one was due to a pass interference on Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Bortles was eventually replaced by backup Chad Henne, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 44 passing yards. Two of Henne's incompletions were drops in the end zone by wide receivers Keelan Cole and Robinson on the quarterback's first drive with the starting group.

The Jaguars' first team offense received little help from its defense. The unit allowed a touchdown and two field goals in the first half. Defensive end Calais Campbell blocked an extra point attempt by Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk, who later made two field goals to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 12-0 in the first half.

Kicker Jason Myers didn't fare as well as Folk, as he missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left. Myers also missed an extra point following the Jaguars' only touchdown. Folk also missed a second-half field goal of his own.

Second-year defensive tackle Sheldon Day was the lone Jaguars standout of the first half. He produced a sack, two pressures and a run stop for no gain in the first two quarters against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was led by quarterback Jameis Winston, who completed 21-of-29 passes for 196 passing yards. Winston and the Buccaneers' starters played the entire first half.

Running back Doug Martin produced 30 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Martin's three-yard rushing score came on the Buccaneers' opening possession.

The Buccaneers defense produced two sacks on the night.

Jaguars second-year quarterback Brandon Allen was able to lead a fourth-quarter scoring drive. He completed a four-yard pass to rookie fullback Marquez Williams for a touchdown on his first series.

Allen completed 10-of-15 passes for 144 passing yards and a touchdown on the night. His top target was rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who produced six receptions for 131 receiving yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While his work came mostly in the fourth quarter, Westbrook produced six receptions for 131 receiving yards against the Buccaneers.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Jaguars produced just 57 rushing yards against the Buccaneers' defense, despite the game being a low-scoring affair.

PLAY OF THE GAME

During Jacksonville's first defensive series of the second half, Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a ball downfield that was intercepted by Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson on his own one-yard line.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars were without cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (core), Aaron Colvin (ankle), Tracy Howard and A.J. Bouye, running back Leonard Fournette (foot), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle), offensive guard Earl Watford, tight end Mychal Rivera and defensive tackle Michael Bennett due to injury.

Running back T.J. Yeldon suffered a left hamstring strain during the team's first offensive series. Cornerback Charles Gaines was evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter. Gaines was cleared of a concussion but suffered a right eye injury.

