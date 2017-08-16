WTLV
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Guide, Preseason Game 2: What you need to know for the second preseason game

First Coast Sports , WTLV 11:16 AM. EDT August 16, 2017

The Jaguars (1-0) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) at EverBank Field Thursday night. You can watch tonight's matchup on ABC 25 with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting follows two joint practices, which offered a lot of smack talk and physical altercations.

The Jaguars made the most of their preseason debut against the New England Patriots (0-1) last week. While quarterback Blake Bortles was held to just five throws, the Jaguars' depth groups picked up the slack and carried Jacksonville to victory.

On the Tampa Bay side, the Buccaneers are coming off a preseason debut loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0).

Game Information

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

August 17, Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 93 (Internet 814)

TV: ABC 25 (local), ESPN (national)

Who to Follow

First Coast News - @FCN2go

Mike Kaye - Jaguars Beat Writer - @Mike_E_Kaye

Chris Porter - FCN Sports Director - @ChrisPorterFCN

Alyssa Lang - FCN Sports Anchor - @AlyssaLang

Brian Chojnacki - FCN Sports Anchor - @BroadcastingBri

Tim Bee - FCN Sports Team Member - @TimBeeSports

Matchup History

The Jaguars and the Buccaneers have met six times in the regular season. Jacksonville is 4-2 all-time against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers won the last meeting, 38-31, in 2015.

Did you know?

- Buccaneers defensive end Tavaris Barnes is a Jacksonville native and played at First Coast High School.

- Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2007-2011.

- Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith served in the same role with the Jaguars from 2003-2007.

- Jaguars starting left guard Patrick Omameh played for the Buccaneers from 2013-14.

Former Jaguars on the Buccaneers

S Marqueston Huff (2016)

P Bryan Anger (2012-15)

