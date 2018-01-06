Jaguars vs. Bills Guide: What you need to know for the wild-card round

Nov 27, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) defends during the second half at New Era Field. The Bills won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

The Jaguars will host their first home playoff game since Jan. 23, 2000 on Sunday.

Jacksonville will welcome the Buffalo Bills to EverBank Field and look to post their first playoff victory since 2008. The Jaguars enter the first round of the playoffs on a two-game losing streak.

Game Information

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

January 7, Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 82 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Bills lead the all-time series against the Jaguars, 8-7. Buffalo has won three of the last four meetings against Jacksonville, including their last matchup in 2016. The Jaguars last beat the Bills, 34-31, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: TE James O'Shaughnessy (illness), RB T.J. Yeldon (illness), WR Marqise Lee (ankle)

Bills

Questionable: WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder), QB Joe Webb (ankle), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), OT Jordan Mills (ankle)

OUT: CB Shareece Wright (concussion)

Did You Know?

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone served in the same role for the Bills from 2013-14. He compiled a 15-17 record in Buffalo.

- Jaguars' defensive backs coach Perry Fewell worked for the Bills from 2006-2009. He served as the defensive coordinator from 2006-2009. Midway through the 2009 campaign, Fewell was named interim head coach. He produced a 3-4 record.

- Linebacker Paul Posluszny (2007-11) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (2011-17) played for the Bills before coming to Jacksonville. Dareus was traded to the Jaguars in October.

Former Jaguars on the Bills

DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)

DE Cap Capi (2016*)

CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)

