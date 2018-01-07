Jaguars vs. Bills, 8 Observations: Bortles keeps offense moving with legs, Nortman deserves credit

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 7: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the football in the second half of the AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2018 Getty Images)

The Jaguars will stick around in the playoffs for at least one more week.

Jacksonville managed to produce a 10-3 win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday at EverBank Field. While the win wasn't pretty, it still offered up a golden ticket to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Below are 8 observations from Sunday's win over the Bills:

1. 'Bortles the Passer' struggles, 'Bortles the Runner' succeeds

For all the (often-warranted) criticism Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles receives for his passing struggles, he also deserves credit for being a dual-threat weapon.

Bortles set a franchise postseason record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single playoff game. He produced 88 yards on the ground, which was more than his measly 87-yard effort through the air.

Bortles was not playing well as a passer, so he decided to move the ball downfield with the use of his legs. Most quarterbacks (Editor's Note: Here's looking at you, Joe Flacco) combust when faced with a poor passing performance. For the second time this season, Bortles has willed the Jaguars' offense down the field with his mobility. The Bills couldn't stop him.

While the performance shouldn't merit a pat on the back, Bortles battled and produced a positive result. He did just enough to win.

He controlled nearly everything on the Jaguars' 15-play, 86-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. That was the difference-making drive in this game.

2. Fournette's day doesn't go as planned

On paper, this seemed to be the type of matchup the Jaguars envisioned when they drafted Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick.

However, Fournette was not playing this game on paper.

The Bills held Fournette to just 57 yards on 21 carries. He averaged a putrid 2.7 yards per carry.

He has to be more effective if this team is going to move any further in the tournament. Fournette needs to be a key piece - if not THE key piece - for this offense moving forward.

3. Nortman keeps Jaguars in game

Jaguars punter Brad Nortman punted nine times on Sunday. The total matched his season high.

He continually flipped the field for the Jaguars and set a franchise postseason record by placing the ball within the Bills' 20-yard line three times.

Punters are typically ignored during playoff games but Nortman kept the Bills in less-than-optimal field position for the majority of the game.

Nortman's influence was huge when it came to controlling the field position battle in a tight game.

4. The Bills are the latest to attack the middle

The New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers set up the blueprint for moving the ball on the Jaguars' defense.

Each team attacked the Jaguars over the middle, forcing defenders to keep track of their assignments in the busiest area of the field, leading to mismatches, miscommunication and overall mistakes.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor evaded pressure on the majority of Buffalo's offensive plays and he was able to pitch quick throws to his tight ends, slot receivers and running back LeSean McCoy.

Eventually, the Jaguars adjusted but that was after a first half where the Bills dominated the time of possession.

5. Run defense struggles ... again!

The Jaguars fade in-and-out of their run-stopping woes. Adding former Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has helped but he's been far from a clear solution.

On a bad ankle, McCoy picked up 75 yards on 19 carries.

He averaged four yards per carry during the regular season before he suffered his Week 17 injury. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars allowed 130 total rushing yards Sunday. Those issues need to be resolved before the Jaguars face Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh next week.

6. Lee, Hurns and Cole disappear

The Jaguars' top three wide receivers were targeted three total times against the Bills. The trio was held without a catch.

Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole combined for 1,934 yards and eight touchdowns this season but couldn't manage one receiving yard or catch against the Bills. That is a little worrisome.

7. Dumb penalties still exist

The Jaguars were whistled for two really bad penalties in the second quarter on Sunday.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue dived helmet-first into a sliding Tyrod Taylor during the second quarter. Taylor had given himself up and was whistled down at the Jacksonville 47-yard line. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Ngakoue moved the Bills up by 15 yards and well-within field goal range.

A few plays later, during a chip shot field goal attempt by Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, linebacker Telvin Smith jumped into the neutral zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

The mistake gave the Bills a first down. Luckily for the Jaguars, the Bills were called for offensive pass interference on the next play, which eventually forced them to settle for another field goal attempt.

8. Secondary shows up big time

The Jaguars' secondary held the Bills' wide receivers and tight ends to just 94 receiving yards on seven catches.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Aaron Colvin and Tyler Patmon all made plays in coverage.

Ramsey produced the game-sealing interception. Patmon had a huge pass breakup late in the game. Colvin collected his first NFL interception in the first quarter.

Both safeties, Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, also offered tight coverage against the Bills. It was an overall stellar performance for the defensive backs.

