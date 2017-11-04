Jaguars vs. Bengals Guide: What you need to know for Week 9

The Jaguars (4-3) return from the bye week with a winning record. Jacksonville will look to add to its early season success against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Jaguars have yet to win back-to-back games or be victorious at EverBank Field this season. A win against the Bengals could stop both of those embarrassing streaks.
The Bengals are coming off a 24-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-4, the Bengals are looking to rebound from their early season misfortunes. A win over the Jaguars would go a long way in curing their current woes.
DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more.
Game Information
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
November 5, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 157 (Internet 814)
TV: CBS
Who to Follow
First Coast News - @FCN2go
Mike Kaye - Jaguars Beat Writer - @Mike_E_Kaye
Chris Porter - FCN Sports Director - @ChrisPorterFCN
Alyssa Lang - FCN Sports Anchor - @AlyssaLang
Brian Chojnacki - FCN Sports Anchor - @BroadcastingBri
Tim Bee - FCN Sports Team Member - @TimBeeSports
Matchup History
The Jaguars lead the all-time series against the Bengals, 11-9. However, Cincinnati has won four-straight matchups dating back to 2008. The Bengals last beat the Jaguars at home, 33-23, in 2014.
Injury Report
Jaguars
Questionable: WR Marqise Lee (knee), G A.J. Cann (triceps), OT Cam Robinson (ankle)
Bengals
Questionable: K Randy Bullock (back), DE Michael Johnson (back)
OUT: LB Kevin Minter (elbow), WR Tyler Boyd (knee)
Did You Know?
- The Jaguars will wear the combination of teal jerseys and black pants for the first time since 2006.
- Jaguars practice squad DT Marcus Hardison played for the Bengals from 2015-16.
- Wide receiver Arrelious Benn is 10 receiving yards away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for his career.
- New Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus produced his lone sack this season against the Bengals on Oct. 8 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.
Former Jaguars on the Colts
- DE Chris Smith (2014-16)
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs