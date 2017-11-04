Jaguars vs. Bengals Guide: What you need to know for Week 9

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2014 Getty Images)

The Jaguars (4-3) return from the bye week with a winning record. Jacksonville will look to add to its early season success against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Jaguars have yet to win back-to-back games or be victorious at EverBank Field this season. A win against the Bengals could stop both of those embarrassing streaks.

The Bengals are coming off a 24-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-4, the Bengals are looking to rebound from their early season misfortunes. A win over the Jaguars would go a long way in curing their current woes.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more.

Game Information

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

November 5, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 157 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Who to Follow

First Coast News - @FCN2go

Mike Kaye - Jaguars Beat Writer - @Mike_E_Kaye

Chris Porter - FCN Sports Director - @ChrisPorterFCN

Alyssa Lang - FCN Sports Anchor - @AlyssaLang

Brian Chojnacki - FCN Sports Anchor - @BroadcastingBri

Tim Bee - FCN Sports Team Member - @TimBeeSports

Matchup History

The Jaguars lead the all-time series against the Bengals, 11-9. However, Cincinnati has won four-straight matchups dating back to 2008. The Bengals last beat the Jaguars at home, 33-23, in 2014.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: WR Marqise Lee (knee), G A.J. Cann (triceps), OT Cam Robinson (ankle)

Bengals

Questionable: K Randy Bullock (back), DE Michael Johnson (back)

OUT: LB Kevin Minter (elbow), WR Tyler Boyd (knee)

Did You Know?

- The Jaguars will wear the combination of teal jerseys and black pants for the first time since 2006.

- Jaguars practice squad DT Marcus Hardison played for the Bengals from 2015-16.

- Wide receiver Arrelious Benn is 10 receiving yards away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for his career.

- New Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus produced his lone sack this season against the Bengals on Oct. 8 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Former Jaguars on the Colts

- DE Chris Smith (2014-16)

© 2017 WTLV-TV