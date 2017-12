SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Dontae Johnson #36 of the San Francisco 49ers returns an interception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars (10-5) still can't catch a break on the West Coast.

Jacksonville started off slow and fell apart in the fourth quarter Sunday, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 44-33, in Santa Clara.

A mixture of turnovers, penalties and poor decisions led to the Jaguars' first loss since Week 12.

Jacksonville came out flat in every phase at Levi's Stadium, despite clinching the AFC South division title midway through the first quarter. The Tennessee Titans lost to the Los Angeles Rams, securing the Jaguars' first division title since 1999.

Despite the notable accomplishment, the Jaguars failed to get the best of the 49ers (5-10) in the first quarter.

San Francisco jumped to a 10-0 lead after just two series, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put on a passing clinic. Garoppolo completed 13-of-19 passes for 187 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception during the first half.

Quarterback Blake Bortles struggled early on, offering up a pick-six in the second quarter. Bortles' pass was intercepted after the ball hit wide receiver Keelan Cole's hand and was caught by 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson. The defensive back returned the ball for a touchdown.

However, the Jaguars blocked the follow up extra point. Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin returned the ball for a two-point score. The special teams play was critical, as it led to just a two-score deficit.

The Jaguars offense regrouped after the special teams play. Bortles led a 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown for running back Leonard Fournette.

Bortles completed 32-of-50 passes for 382 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the 49ers. His top target on the day was Cole, who caught six passes for 108 yards.

Fournette attempted to aided the passing game with his ground production. The rookie running back picked up 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The Jaguars' defense finally showed its playmaking ability late in the first half. With the 49ers driving deep into Jacksonville territory, Jaguars safety Barry Church picked off Garoppolo in the end zone for a touchback.

The turnover set a new single-season franchise record for interceptions for the Jaguars. Church's fourth pick was the 21st interception of the season for Jacksonville's defense.

The Jaguars' offense took advantage of the turnover, producing an eight-play, 80-yard drive in response. Bortles completed 7-of-7 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on the drive to end the first half. The series was capped by a five-year touchdown pass from Bortles to wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

The score was tied, 16-16, at halftime.

The Jaguars came out of the locker room with the momentum. Jacksonville received possession for the opening series of the second half.

The Jaguars offense continued to find its groove, moving into scoring territory with relative ease. A 45-yard field goal by kicker Josh Lambo put the Jaguars up, 19-16, with 10:52 left in the third quarter.

Bortles eventually made another mistake, tossing an interception to 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams on the next series. Williams returned the ball deep into Jacksonville territory, setting up the 49ers' offense with great field position.

Garoppolo took advantage of the field position by leading a quick touchdown-scoring drive. The 49ers' quarterback connected with tight end George Kittle on a eight-yard touchdown completion.

Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Jaguars' defense. He was sacked once.

A pair of personal fouls on the Jaguars' defense aided the 49ers on their next scoring drive. The 49ers were able to move down the field for another touchdown because of the Jaguars' lack of discipline. Garoppolo connected with wide receiver Trent Taylor for a five-yard touchdown completion.

An extra point put the 49ers up, 30-19, with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter.

The bad got worse for the Jaguars on the next offensive possession. Bortles threw his third interception of the game, which led to more points for San Francisco.

Running back Carlos Hyde was able to find the end zone after a handful of plays by the 49ers' offense. Hyde finished with 21 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow running back Matt Breida produced 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Jaguars were flagged 12 times for 99 yards. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Myles Jack were all called for personal foul penalties.

The 49ers were whistled for eight penalties for 68 yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie wide receiver Keelan Cole caught six passes for 108 receiving yards. He now has 38 catches for 715 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

PLAY OF THE GAME

With the 49ers at Jacksonville's 7-yard line, Jaguars safety Barry Church intercepted a pass from San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone. The play came with 1:45 left in the first half.

The turnover took points off the board for the 49ers. The Jaguars' offense then responded with an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to tie the game before halftime.

STAT OF THE GAME

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles produced his first three-interception game of the season.

INJURY UPDATES

The Jaguars were without starting wide receivers Marqise Lee (ankle) and Allen Hurns (ankle) due to injury.

Starting left tackle Cam Robinson suffered an ab strain in the first quarter. Linebacker Blair Brown left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the first half.

Both players were ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering the injuries.

Cole suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but returned to the game. Strong left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

