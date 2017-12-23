Jaguars vs. 49ers Guide: What you need know for Week 16

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: #89 Marcedes Lewis of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by #52 Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL International Series game between San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) (Photo: Charlie Crowhurst, 2013 Getty Images)

The Jaguars will look to extend their current three-game winning streak in Week 16.

Jacksonville is on the cusp of its first AFC South title and a win would clinch the division championship.

It won't an easy task, as the San Francisco 49ers have also won three-straight games.

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

December 24, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST

Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 138 (Internet 814)

TV: CBS

Matchup History

The Jaguars and the 49ers split their previous four matchups. The Jaguars have lost the last two meetings after sweeping the first two clashes. The 49ers won the last matchup, 42-10, in London in 2013.

Injury Report

Jaguars

Questionable: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Lerentee McCray (neck)

QUT: WR Marqise Lee (ankle)

49ers

Questionable:

Doubtful:

Did you know?

- 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spent three seasons (2014-16) as the Jaguars' linebackers coach.

- 49ers offensive line coach John Benton served as the Jaguars' assistant offensive line coach from 2015-16.

- Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty served in the same role for the 49ers last season.

Former Jaguars on the 49ers

- DT Sheldon Day (2016-17)

- G Zane Beadles (2014-15)

- LB Dekoda Watson (2014)

- WR Max McCaffrey (2017)

- DT Leger Douzable (2010-11)

