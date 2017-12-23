Jaguars vs. 49ers Guide: What you need know for Week 16

The Jaguars will look to extend their current three-game winning streak in Week 16.
Jacksonville is on the cusp of its first AFC South title and a win would clinch the division championship.
It won't an easy task, as the San Francisco 49ers have also won three-straight games.
Game Information
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
December 24, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST
Radio Information: 1010 AM, 92.5 FM or Sirius 138 (Internet 814)
TV: CBS
Matchup History
The Jaguars and the 49ers split their previous four matchups. The Jaguars have lost the last two meetings after sweeping the first two clashes. The 49ers won the last matchup, 42-10, in London in 2013.
Injury Report
Jaguars
Questionable: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Lerentee McCray (neck)
QUT: WR Marqise Lee (ankle)
49ers
Questionable:
Doubtful:
Did you know?
- 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spent three seasons (2014-16) as the Jaguars' linebackers coach.
- 49ers offensive line coach John Benton served as the Jaguars' assistant offensive line coach from 2015-16.
- Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty served in the same role for the 49ers last season.
Former Jaguars on the 49ers
- DT Sheldon Day (2016-17)
- G Zane Beadles (2014-15)
- LB Dekoda Watson (2014)
- WR Max McCaffrey (2017)
- DT Leger Douzable (2010-11)
