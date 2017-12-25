Jaguars vs. 49ers, 8 Observations: Unnecessary penalties pile up, Bortles has letdown game

December 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone instructs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

The Jaguars suffered letdowns on offense and defense against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Jacksonville celebrated its first AFC South division title by losing to the 49ers, 44-33, in Week 16.

It was less than ideal. So were the turnovers and unnecessary penalties.

Below are eight observations from the Jaguars' loss to the 49ers:

1. The "tough" mentality finally becomes a liability

It's become evident that the Jaguars' defensive bravado on the field has led to some over-the-top encounters. On Sunday, it hurt their comeback efforts.

The Jaguars were billed with three personal foul penalties in the second half. Two were called on one drive in the third quarter.

In close games, those penalties are unnecessary and dangerous.

The Jaguars were also caught on camera yelling at each other on the sidelines.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson got into a yelling match with cornerback Aaron Colvin during the first quarter. Later in the game, wide receiver Keelan Cole was seen yelling at wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Both instances were bad looks. The whole "edgy" attitude thing is starting to hurt the Jaguars.

Head coach Doug Marrone needs to figure out how to police the in-game attitude issues.

2. The run defense, run offense struggle

The Jaguars' defense allowed 131 rushing yards Sunday. The 49ers averaged 3.7 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco running backs Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida combined for 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries (4 YPC). The 49ers were able to move the ball regularly on the ground, even with nose tackle Marcell Dareus in the lineup.

The Jaguars' offense produced 92 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles produced 31 rushing yards on five attempts.

The Jaguars' running backs picked up 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries (2.7 YPC). That's not a good showing for a group that is supposed to be the strength of the offense.

3. Bortles has a setback game

The Jaguars' quarterback had an uneven performance. He completed 32-of-50 passes for 382 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The second touchdown came in garbage time.

Several of Bortles' throws were off-target and he just didn't seem to see the field as he had the previous three games. The three interceptions were the most in a single game for Bortles this season.

He wasn't the overarching problem but his mistakes cost the Jaguars on the scoreboard. He threw his first pick-six of the season and the other two interceptions led to touchdowns, as well.

Bortles was fantastic during the Jaguars' previous three-game winning streak.

If he can get back to that level, the Jaguars will have a strong playoff run. If he can't, Jacksonville may be looking for a replacement this offseason.

4. Cole, Westbrook are long-term assets

The Jaguars have two major finds in Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. While they've had their lumps at times, both have proven the game isn't too big for them.

Cole caught six passes for 108 yards. He now has 38 catches for 715 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. He has become a big-play threat for Jacksonville.

Westbrook continued to offer up big plays. He produced four catches for 74 yards against the 49ers.

The young pair may make some of the older, injured wide receivers expendable long-term.

5. Garoppolo shows promise against Jaguars' secondary

Jimmy Garoppolo sliced up the Jaguars' defense at times. His first two drives were extremely impressive.

Garoppolo led six scoring drives overall and completed 70 percent of his passes.

He had a bad interception in the end zone late in the second quarter but was otherwise flawless.

Garoppolo has never lost a game that he has started. Sunday's game offered up clues as to why he is undefeated as a starter.

6. Pass rush doesn't get there

Part of the reason why Garoppolo was able to find success against the Jaguars was his quick trigger.

He basically took away the Jaguars' top strength on defense by getting rid of the ball quickly. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan scripted plays to make sure Garoppolo could find his receivers immediately.

Garoppolo was sacked once. He was hit just four times.

The quick trigger approach could be a notable strategy for opposing teams in the playoffs. If offenses can work the middle of the field and avoid Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, they'll be able to get the ball out faster.

7. Referees continue to dictate games

This isn't a Jaguars issue. This is a league issue.

Referees are making poor calls on the field and there are rules that allow those mistakes to be written in permanent marker.

There are constant issues with plays either being whistled dead too early or too late. There isn't any consistency.

The Jaguars have had several fumbles altered by this rule. Dante Fowler clearly recovered a fumble against the 49ers but the runner was ruled down with his forward progress noted.

The play couldn't be challenged. Jacksonville missed out on a clear turnover in a close game.

8. Keeping perspective is important

While Sunday's game was humbling, the Jaguars are still 10-5 and have clinched the AFC South division title for the first time in their history. Both are incredible accomplishments considering where this team was 365 days ago.

Obviously, this loss hurts, but in the grand scheme of things, it has little impact on the Jaguars' playoff positioning. Jacksonville was never in control of its own destiny with a first-round bye and now this weekend's result may lead to the Jaguars using Week 17 as a rest game for some players.

For a young team with limited playoff experience, getting on a roll early in the postseason could be beneficial. Week 17 is going to be a tricky exercise for Marrone.

Does the head coach rest the likes of Leonard Fournette, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee or even some of the healthy starters?

Does he base his decisions on who he wants to play in the first round?

Does he want to finish the regular season strong so the team has some momentum entering the playoffs?

This week will be an intriguing team character study.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

