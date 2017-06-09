Jaguars veteran leader Calais Campbell plans to outwork everyone before training camp

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Kevin Maurice (75) during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell stands out consistently during organized team activities.

His notoriety on the practice field isn't just because of his 6-foot-8, 300-pound size. It's also because he works like a guy who is at the bottom of the roster.

Despite being the second-highest paid player on the team, the defensive lineman is still eager to prove himself.

Between next week's mandatory minicamp and July's start to training camp, Campbell plans to work relentlessly.

"I try to outwork everybody else," Campbell said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $60 million deal in March. Head coach Doug Marrone has said he has been as good as advertised, serving as a talent benchmark and a leader for his Jaguars teammates.

"I want to make sure I’m working harder than all the other great players in this game," Campbell said. "Easy formula, just got to make sure I’m in the best shape I can be in, strong as I can be, I’m going to stick to the plays, make sure I’m fine-tuned so that when training camp starts I’m not playing catch-up, I’m just getting better.”

Campbell has embraced his role as a leader in the locker room. He is focused on the small details of the day-to-day grind and he hopes the younger players follow suit.

Campbell has been complimentary of his younger counterparts like Dante Fowler, Yannick Ngakoue and third-round pick Dawuane Smoot. He believes the defensive line is stacked with talent.

"We have a lot of guys who are flashing, making plays and being able to turn the corner," Campbell said. "I’m excited to see how camp is going to be when we put pads on.”

The veteran wants to make an impact on his news teammates, the same way Arizona Cardinals leaders helped him as a young player.

“Larry Fitzgerald was probably the number one person I followed as far as work ethic," Campbell said. "I also had Darnell Dockett too who was already a Pro Bowler when I came in. He was a grinder. He was the type of guy that you had to pull him out of the weight room and pull him off the field."

So far, Campbell seems to fit the same mold as Dockett.

The Cardinals fared well with both of them leading the defensive line in the desert. Campbell hopes to do the same with his new unit in Duval County.

