Jaguars veteran defensive lineman says Leonard Fournette's vision is standing out in practice

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette discusses playing with pads

Mike Kaye, WTLV 5:01 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

Since the start of training camp, Jaguars' first-round pick Leonard Fournette has made big plays on a daily basis.

The fourth overall selection in this year's NFL Draft has been able to zig and zag around defenders before heading upfield at an accelerated rate.

The rookie has shown off his patience and his vision during the first 10 practices of his career. His teammates have taken notice, especially those on the opposite side of the ball.

“He’s real good, especially being defensive line, playing with the blocks, I have the happy job of taking a lot of double teams,” veteran nose tackle Abry Jones said Sunday. “I can see him running through the double teams and stuff like that. One thing I really notice is his vision. His vision when he’s running is never on the same path, you can see his eyes shifting while he’s on the move, so I thought that was pretty cool to show how his vision is so early.

Fournette is always looking to make his next move, even as he is gaining ground on defenders. It's part of the reason he was so successful at LSU.

He produced 3,830 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns in just three college seasons. He also set several program records before heading to the NFL.

The Jaguars are hoping Fournette can double that production in the NFL. If his vision holds up during actual games, that shouldn't be an issue.

