Jaguars Training Camp Recap: Turnovers, drops and miscues stand out during team drills, Tinker to IR

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 29: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass during the Jaguars training camp on July 29, 2017 at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Field at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

The perfect storm of turnovers, drops and miscommunication hit the Jaguars' offense like a ton of bricks during the team's seventh training camp practice Thursday.

There were at least four drops during the team periods. Fullback Tommy Bohanon continued to struggle with drops in both individual and team drills. He had one in 7-on-7 drills during practice.

Undrafted rookie tight end Caleb Bluiett, who is also filling in at long snapper, had two drops on the day. One happened during 7-on-7 drills when he was wide open. The other one occurred during 11-on-11 drills while he was wide open again.

Tight end Ben Koyack also had a wide-open drop during 11-on-11 team drills.

The quarterbacks' bad luck continued throughout the day, as all three produced interceptions for the first time as a trio during a single practice.

Blake Bortles had a pass to wide receiver Allen Robinson tipped during 11-on-11 drills and it was intercepted by free safety Tashaun Gipson.

On the very next play, backup quarterback Chad Henne threw a pass directly to defensive back Brian Dixon, who returned it for a touchdown.

Third-string quarterback Brandon Allen hadn't thrown an interception during team drills through the first six practices. His first interception happened during team drills when he threw to the corner of the end zone and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste snatched the ball out of the air.

On the first play of 7-on-7 drills, Bortles threw another interception, this time to journeyman cornerback Tyler Patmon in the end zone. Patmon has somewhat had Bortles' number during camp, as he has produced three of the quarterback's seven interceptions.

Bortles and Henne also dealt with miscues during running plays. Both had plays stopped because of a failed exchange or fake with the running backs. Both plays were clear miscommunication-driven mistakes.

More News and Notes

- Long snapper Carson Tinker missed practice Thursday after injuring his right knee Wednesday. He was evaluated by team physician Dr. Kevin Kaplan and was diagnosed with a torn ACL. He will undergo season-ending knee surgery for the injury and be placed on injured reserve.

Tinker is entering his fifth season with the team. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2013.

Caleb Bluiett has filled in for him at long snapper, but expect the team to address the position in the next few days.

- Linebacker Paul Posluszny re-joined the team after missing Wednesday's practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell also returned after missing three practices with an undisclosed injury.

Running back I'Tavius Mathers missed practice with a spinal injury. Linebacker Justin Horton, guard Earl Watford and tight end Mychal Rivera all missed practice with undisclosed injuries.

- The offensive line had a strong start to the day, handling the defensive line (for the most part) in run blocking drills. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue were the only defensive linemen that stood out in that drill.

Sheldon Day with a good one on one rep against AJ Cann. One of few DLs with a win in run game drill. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/MaqwpKNMMe — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 3, 2017

The starting offensive line featured Josh Wells at left tackle, Patrick Omameh at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jermey Parnell rotating with Jeremiah Poutasi at right tackle.

The second team featured Cam Robinson at left tackle, Chris Reed at left guard, Demetrius Rhaney at center, Tyler Shatley at right guard and Avery Gennesy at right tackle.

- The one-on-one battles between wide receivers and defensive backs were pretty even. Allen Robinson beat Josh Johnson, Allen Hurns beat Brian Dixon, Dede Westbrook beat Jalen Myrick, Amba Etta-Tawo beat Ezra Robinson and Larry Pinkard beat Doran Grant.

#Jaguars UDFA rookie battle: Amba Etta-Tawo vs. Ezra Robinson. #Cuse alum gets the tally in the win column, plus praise from his WRs. pic.twitter.com/t6aTYIpwj3 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 3, 2017

On the flip side, Peyton Thompson broke up a pass to Arrelious Benn, Grant had a pass break up on Shane Wynn and Jean-Baptiste broke up passes to Etta-Tawo and Keelan Cole.

- Speaking of Cole, he had another highlight catch in the end zone off a pass from Henne. He will be a guy to watch in the preseason. Pinkard has strung together a few really strong days, as have Wynn and Etta-Tawo.

- Third-year wide receiver Rashad Greene is easily having the best training camp of his short career. He is making tough catches downfield and winning one-on-one battles consistently. He is battling for a job and so far he has been a clear bright spot for the receiving group.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler continues to produce "sacks" during 11-on-11 drills. He had one on Bortles early in the 11-on-11 sessions.

- The Jaguars will host their annual EverBank Field scrimmage Friday at 6 p.m. It will be a padded scrimmage. Go to Jaguars.com to register for the event.

