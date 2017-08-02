Jaguars Training Camp Recap, Practice 6: Running game spotlighted, injuries starting to accumulate

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 28: Runningback Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works out during Training Camp at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Fields on July 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2017 Don Juan Moore)

The Jaguars continued to work on their red zone efficiency Wednesday.

The team's fourth padded practice focused heavily on the offense's running attack as well.

First-round pick Leonard Fournette extended his "at least one huge gain per practice" streak. His play of the day was during the first session on 11-on-11 drills, when he followed a hole opened by right guard A.J. Cann and right tackle Jermey Parnell. The play would have probably been a 60-yard touchdown in a game.

Fellow running backs T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory also had strong performances. Yeldon earned praise from the coaching staff for his pass protection and Ivory had a nice gain on a hand-off during 11-on-11 work. The running back group looks to be stronger with the rotation of Fournette, Yeldon, Ivory and Corey Grant.

The Jaguars continue to feed the running backs in the passing game. While Yeldon is the standout in that category, Ivory and Fournette have been very consistent.

It's also easy to see why the Jaguars kept Tim Cook, despite his absence from the entire offseason program. The big back is hard to bring down and he packs a punch. He has had a promising camp so far, but is likely pegged for the 10-man practice squad.

The team signed former Stanford running back Tyler Gaffney before practice. A 2014 sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, Gaffney has spent the last three seasons on the New England Patriots roster.

Gaffney will fill the void left by I'Tavius Mathers, who suffered a cervical spine injury on Tuesday during practice. Mathers was able to re-join the team on Wednesday.

Injuries starting to pile up

The Jaguars have started to see the impact of padded practice on the sidelines.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, tight end Mychal Rivera, guard Earl Watford and safety Jarrod Wilson all missed practice with undisclosed injuries.

Long snapper Carson Tinker also came up limping following a special teams drills. He needed help walking to the training tent but eventually was able to temporarily walk on his own. The Jaguars did not address the injury following practice.

Head coach Doug Marrone said veteran SAM linebacker Paul Posluszny was at the facility for meetings and the walkthrough in the morning, but was excused from practice due to personal reasons. Marrone expects Posluszny to return to the team on Wednesday night.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (core) and Aaron Colvin (ankle) and fullback Marquez Williams (undisclosed) remain on the physically unable to perform list.

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars quarterbacks were limited in passing attempts Wednesday due to the heavy run drill work. Blake Bortles wasn't as sharp as the previous two days. He continues to have an occasional problem with overthrows.

Following practice, Marrone said Brandon Allen has strung together some good sessions recently, but as of right now, Chad Henne remains the No. 2 quarterback.

- Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue, Dawuane Smoot and Lerentee McCray all had "sacks" during 11-on-11 drills.

- The Jaguars shuffled their offensive line groups quite a bit.

The first team started out with Josh Wells at left tackle, Patrick Omameh at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jermey Parnell at right tackle. However, Cam Robinson eventually rotated with Wells, Chris Reed rotated with Cann and Jeremiah Poutasi rotated with Parnell.

- Cornerback Josh Johnson's son, Josh II or "Deuce," was born last night. The mother and the child are doing well, Marrone said. Johnson also had a pass breakup on a throw to Marqise Lee during 11-on-11 drills.

- Wide receiver Shane Wynn continues to impress as a deep threat during practice. He also has shown the ability to make plays in limited space.

- With Tinker out of action, rookie tight end Caleb Bluiett, who returned from a knee injury, took over the long snapping duties. Fullback Tommy Bohanon also worked on some snaps.

- The Jaguars employed an interesting drill that involved bouncing balls to their defensive backs and wide receivers. It is used to help with hand-eye coordination. It also reminds me of a Disney sing-along where you have to follow the bouncing ball.

- The Jaguars will host an open practice at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The team will wear pads for the fourth time this week.

