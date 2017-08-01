Jaguars Training Camp Recap: Good day for QBs in redzone work, Mathers carted off during practice

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 27: Quarterback Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works out during Training Camp at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Fields on July 27, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2017 Don Juan Moore)

The Jaguars offense specialized in redzone work for most of Tuesday's padded practice.

All three quarterbacks showed off relatively consistent accuracy, carrying over their strong performances from Monday.

Blake Bortles was solid but not spectacular, hitting receivers and running backs in stride, making good decisions and avoiding turnovers. He was part of two highlight completions on the day.

His first came on an 11-on-11 drill, as he tossed a beautiful downfield pass to veteran wide receiver Arrelious Benn on a go route against cornerback Doran Grant in coverage. The second big play occurred later in the practice during 7-on-7 drills, as Bortles split two defenders, cornerback Tyler Patmon and safety Tashaun Gipson, with a pass to a diving Allen Robinson, who contorted his body to haul in a touchdown.

Bortles did have a few overthrows during team drills, but was otherwise on point.

Chad Henne was also consistently accurate on the day, completing a wide range of passes. He also used his notable scrambling ability to run several times when plays weren't there to be made.

Second-year quarterback Brandon Allen has produced a quality camp thus far. He has been very consistent, avoiding turnovers and offering a wide variety of throws. He hit his favorite target, rookie wide receiver Keelan Cole, for a big gain on a post route during team drills. Allen was able to get the ball in between two defenders, linebacker Blair Brown and cornerback Tracy Howard, to complete the pass.

Mathers carted off field

The practice got off to a rough start when undrafted rookie running back I'Tavius Mathers was carried off the field on a backboard.

Mathers went down during a run-heavy 9-on-7 session. He laid on the field while trainers attended to him and it was determined that he "presented neurological symptoms" from his injury, the team said.

It's a rarity to see a player taken away on a backboard during practice, but Mathers was awake and talking when he was transported to an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The team said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.

Mathers split his college career between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee State. The running back produced 1,561 rushing yards during his lone year at MTSU. Mathers played in the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg prior to the NFL Draft.

- The Jaguars were on a roll when it came to healthy attendance during the first week of training camp. Unfortunately, a handful of players missed practice on Tuesday due to undisclosed injuries. Defensive end Calais Campbell missed his second-straight practice, while tight end Mychal Rivera and offensive guard Earl Watford missed their first sessions due to injury.

Safety Jarrod Wilson and rookie tight end Caleb Bluiett worked on the sideline due to undisclosed injuries. Bluiett wore a knee brace on his right leg following his injury during practice on Monday.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (core) and Aaron Colvin (ankle) and fullback Marquez Williams (undisclosed) remain on the physically unable to perform list.

- It was an active day for rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook who made several plays during individual and team drills. He made a pair of diving catches on Henne throws in the end zone. He also got the best of cornerback Brian Dixon in one-on-one redzone drills.

- It was also a strong day for veteran wide receiver Arrelious Benn who made a few splash plays. The previously mentioned catch off a Bortles pass was his top play, but he made several catches in traffic during the team's fifth practice. He also beat Gipson in one-on-drills.

- Tight end Ben Koyack has easily been the most active tight end in training camp. He is constantly getting targeted across the middle, especially in short-yardage situations. Fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis had a really nice catch in traffic over a pair of defenders during 7-on-7 drills. Neal Sterling also made a few plays on the day.

- The Jaguars' first-string offense line for the day was Cam Robinson at left tackle, Patrick Omameh at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jermey Parnell rotated with Jeremiah Poutasi at right tackle. The second-string line featured Josh Wells at left tackle, Chris Reed at left guard, Luke Bowanko at center, Tyler Shatley at right guard and Avery Gennesy at right tackle.

- The Jaguars offered a look at their current defensive line "depth chart" on Tuesday. With Campbell out, Dante Fowler took over the strong-side end starting duties. Fowler was joined by defensive tackle Malik Jackson (three-technique), nose tackle Abry Jones and weak-side end Yannick Ngakoue. The second team featured rookie Dawuane Smoot on the strong-side, Michael Bennett at three-technique, Stefan Charles at nose tackle and Lerentee McCray at weak-side end.

Fowler is likely to be the top backup to both defensive end positions. McCray will probably be third-string on the weak-side and Smoot will be third-string on the strong-side.

- Cornerback A.J. Bouye continues to breakup passes against the Jaguars' top three receivers, which is a very good sign. He knocked down a pass to Hurns in the end zone towards the end of practice.

- Running back Corey Grant joined in on kick return duties, adding to the group that features Westbrook, Marqise Lee, Rashad Greene and Shane Wynn. Speaking of Wynn, he has been one of the biggest standouts of the receiving group this offseason. If he can nail down a return job, he could also be a major asset to the offense this season as well.

