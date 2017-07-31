Jaguars Training Camp Recap, Practice 4: Robinson reacts to Albert retirement, Bortles bounces back

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 28: Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) looks on during the Jaguars training camp on July 28, 2017 at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Field at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

The Jaguars' fourth training camp practice was interrupted by the retirement announcement of offensive tackle Branden Albert.

The news filtered onto the field, leaving second-round pick Cam Robinson to man the majority of the first-team left tackle snaps Monday. He shared some of those reps with veteran Josh Wells.

With right tackle Jermey Parnell skipping team drills, the consistently rotating Jaguars offensive line featured Robinson and Wells at left tackle, Patrick Omameh at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jeremiah Poutasi at right tackle.

Robinson found out about Albert's retirement when he reported to EverBank Field in the morning. The second-round pick said Albert made an impression on him during his brief time in Jacksonville.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else," Robinson said. "I had no idea, so I wish him the best, a great guy, I learned a lot from him in just the little time that he was here."

The rookie from Alabama has 43 college starts at left tackle on his resume. He said the speed of practice hasn't been different in the NFL.

"I played at a pretty good college program so it hasn't really just been too devastating for me," Robinson said.

With Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone refusing to hand Robinson the left tackle job, the rookie said the practice without Albert was business as usual.

Marrone named Omameh and Wells as possible competitors in a new left tackle competition.

In one-on-one pass rushing drills, Robinson got the best of defense end Dante Fowler, who dominated Albert in his last practice as a Jaguar on Saturday night. However, Robinson didn't perform as well against last year's sack leader, Yannick Ngakoue. The second-year pass rusher was able to beat the rookie handedly.

Backup defensive end Lerentee McCray beat Robinson during team drills and fell at backup quarterback Chad Henne's feet. Marrone kicked McCray off the field for nearly harming the quarterback.

Robinson said after practice that the padded sessions have been fun. He also noted that Marrone has continued to be tough on him, as a he promised when the Jaguars selected the lineman in the second round.

Bortles bounces back during limited team work

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had a very rough weekend, producing five interceptions in the team's Saturday night practice. Bortles was able to restore some order to the criticism train on Monday, completing several consecutive passes during the final two sessions of 11-on-11 work.

He had quite a few highlight throws. Bortles threw to running back Corey Grant on a wheel route out of the backfield with perfect placement for a 20-yard gain. He later connected on a go route to a streaking Marqise Lee. He also made several accurate downfield throws to wide receiver Allen Robinson.

“I thought he bounced back well today, which is something that you obviously want to do," Marrone said. "I think the first two days there were some good things he was doing out there. I think on that third day, we put in third down that day, from a standpoint of coverages, and I think it’s what we talked about before, making good decisions. I think there are some things around him that need to be improved, some mistakes, not selling a play (action) enough to get the backers to come in. It wasn’t just the one person, but it is the one in the quarterback position that needs to make sure the ball doesn’t go to the other team. Worked on it, looked at it. There’s some things we like that we know we can get better at and there’s some things we don’t really feel comfortable with now and we’ll throw it out.”

The two big takeaways: no interceptions and consistent accuracy.

More News and Notes

- Prior to practice, the Jaguars made two roster moves, switching out a pair of depth cornerbacks. The team waived/injured Taurean Nixon and signed former Cleveland Browns sixth-round pick Charles Gaines.

Nixon was claimed off waivers shortly after the completion of the offseason program. He had a rough first three practices with the Jaguars, as he was repeatedly beaten by wide receivers in team and individual drills. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he will revert back to injured reserve.

Gaines has played for the Browns and Buffalo Bills since entering the NFL in 2015. He appeared in six games (four starts) as a rookie, producing 15 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He spent last season on the Bills' practice squad.

Gaines wore Nixon's former number, 43, on Monday.

- First-round running back Leonard Fournette had a pair of nice runs during team drills. His most impressive play featured him bouncing to the outside and running upfield for 25 yards.

- It was a huge bounce back day for rookie cornerback Jalen Myrick. During the team's third training camp practice, Myrick was beaten in individual drills by Rashad Greene, Allen Robinson and Dede Westbrook. The seventh-round pick looked much better for the fourth session, breaking up passes to Larry Pinkard and Allen Hurns on go routes. Rookies have up-and-down practices, so Myrick's inconsistency isn't unusual.

- Cornerback Tyler Patmon continued his strong play. The journeyman had a nice pass breakup on a Bortles throw to Hurns during team drills.

- Cornerback Ezra Robinson had a nice interception against wide receiver Jamal Robinson during one-on-one drills. It looked like Robinson ran an inconsistent route which led to the pick.

- Wide receiver Allen Robinson made an acrobatic catch on the sideline during team drills. The catch was so impressive, a member of the coaching staff yelled "Wow! That's a great catch!"

- Defensive ends, Dawuane Smoot and Dante Fowler, had "sacks" during team drills. Defensive tackle Michael Bennett was flagged for an offside penalty.

- Defensive end Calais Campbell sat out of practice on Monday.

- Rookie tight end Caleb Bluiett suffered an apparent leg injury and needed to be carted off the field early on in the session. The Jaguars have Marcedes Lewis, Mychal Rivera, Ben Koyack, Neal Sterling and Alex Ellis at tight end.

- The Jaguars continue with padded practices for the rest of the week. Tuesday's practice begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

