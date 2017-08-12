Jaguars Training Camp Recap: Ramsey returns to the field, Marrone discusses preseason opener

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey addresses the media after being taken off PUP. (Photo: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

The Jaguars' first practice following the preseason opener featured the return of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Last year's first-round pick donned pads for the first time after he was taken off the physical unable to perform list (PUP) Saturday. Ramsey took part in individual drills and continued his rehabilitation from core muscle surgery.

Ramsey had the procedure done on June 15, which was the last day of the offseason program.

Ramsey spoke with the media shortly after his return to padded practice. He had been on the field with his teammates throughout training camp but was actually able to take part in some drills this time around.

"It was cool," Ramsey said. "I’ve been out there every day. I did the same stuff, really. I was just in full pads. Off the PUP list now.”

Ramsey spent a good portion of training camp observing his teammates. He said a few of them have stood out while he has been sidelined.

“[Brian Dixon] is doing a good job," Ramsey said. "[Tyler Patmon] is doing a good job. Of course, it will be nice when we can put the whole gang together. We haven’t gotten to that point yet. Everyone is doing a pretty good job. It’s up and down. Wins and losses.”

While he isn't sure when he will return to game action, Ramsey said he isn't frustrated by the rehab or missing practice.

"Of course, I’d rather be playing, but it’s all a process," Ramsey said. "It’s a part of my growth as a football player. I have to get my body right. I don’t look at it as a setback at all. I look at it as just me revamping my body, seeing my body better to be back out there and being a better 20 this year.”

Marrone talks roster battle

After watching the tape of the Jaguars' 31-24 victory over the New England Patriots in the preseason opener, head coach Doug Marrone said his post-game observations have remained the same.

"It’s just the same like I talked about after the game," Marrone said. "Usually I’m dialed into plays, so after the game is over, you know, what I say is what I expect to see.”

Marrone touched on the starting left guard battle after practice, noting that the competition isn't over, but he likes what he has seen from veteran Patrick Omameh.

"He got a couple of good rushes in there," Marrone said. "I still think we still need to improve in the run game. I think overall, from the standpoint of tackles and giving ground at times, but you know I love the effort.”

Marrone also said the fullback job is still up in the air.

“Well Marquez [Williams] just got back, so I think it’s hard to say ‘OK,’" Marrone said. "He came in there, he went in there and showed good strength. He needs to work on his finish, but he hasn’t really been in there enough to get a good evaluation of that.”

When asked about tight end Alex Ellis being used at the fullback position, Marrone offered up praise for the second-year player.

“I think he’s a hybrid-type," Marrone said. "We’re very pleased with the ability of his to play on-the-line and off-the-line and in the backfield. I think I was impressed with some of things he did special teams-wise. He’s doing all the right things he can do for himself to try to make the squad.”

More News and Notes

- In what was mostly an uneventful padded practice, quarterback Blake Bortles had an uneven day. He went through a stretch of 11-on-11 drills where he completed just 1-of-5 passes. He rebounded from those reps and then produced three "on the money" throws to wide receivers Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson and tight end Ben Koyack.

Inconsistency is expected after taking the day off, but it was just another example of Bortles' work being hard to gage.

- The play of the day came on a throw from Bortles to Allen Robinson during 11-on-11 drills. Robinson was streaking to the end zone with cornerback A.J. Bouye on his hip with perfect, tight coverage. Bortles put the ball where only Robinson could get it and the wide receiver came down with the catch. There was absolutely nothing Bouye could do to prevent the catch outside of a pass interference.

- Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell and right tackle Jermey Parnell all returned to practice Saturday. The three starters were held out of Thursday's preseason opener with undisclosed injuries.

Parnell rotated with Josh Wells at right tackle during team drills. Campbell and Bouye participated in all drills.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns, tight end Neal Sterling and linebacker P.J. Davis worked on the side field during practice. Hurns was injured during joint practice with the Patriots. Davis was injured in the preseason opener. It is unclear why Sterling was sidelined.

Linebacker Justin Horton, guard Earl Watford and tight end Mychal Rivera remained out of practice with undisclosed injuries.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle) remains on the PUP list.

- Running back Jonathan Grimes has inherited the 34O number from injured running back Tyler Gaffney. Grimes took part in practice for the first time Saturday.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler produced "two sacks" in 11-on-11 team drills.

However, he also had a very brief scary moment during individual pass rushing drills. He was working with defensive tackle Sheldon Day against guard A.J. Cann and Parnell during two-on-two rush drills and slipped. Day tripped over Fowler, who bent forward in a sitting position. Both linemen took a few seconds to get to their feet, but were fine after the collision.

- It was a good day for the secondary during 11-on-11 drills. Tyler Patmon and Bouye both had pass breakups against Bortles. Patmon shut down a pass to Rashad Greene, while Bouye blanketed Lee.

- The Jaguars will practice on Sunday at 10 a.m. The session is open to the media and is the last one before joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stay tuned to First Coast News and Twitter for coverage.

