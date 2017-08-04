Jaguars Training Camp Recap, Family Night: Bortles works on short range throws, defense offers hits

Jaguars stretch following Family Night Practice at EverBank Field. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, First Coast News)

The Jaguars hosted their annual Family Night Practice at EverBank Field in front of thousands of fans Friday night.

The event, which in the past had been a scrimmage, served as a padded practice on a higher scale.

The Jaguars weren't playing with full contact, but several defenders bent the rules in front of the large audience.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye knocked wide receiver Allen Hurns down on the first play of 11-on-11 drills. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day blew through the center of the offensive line and shoulder tackled first-round pick Leonard Fournette, who fumbled the ball.

Rookie linebacker Blair Brown took a shot at undrafted running back Tim Cook. Linebacker Myles Jack lit up running back Corey Grant.

Luckily, even with the extended contact, none of those players were injured.

Wearing pads for the sixth-straight practice, the Jaguars running backs shined. Fournette, Grant, T.J. Yeldon, and Chris Ivory all had at least one big run. All four were used in the passing game.

Fournette was the standout of the entire practice, as he caught a pass over the middle from quarterback Chad Henne and streaked to the end zone for a touchdown. The big play was probably the most noteworthy of the day, as quarterbacks mostly took what the defense gave them.

Blake Bortles was accurate throughout the evening, choosing to focus on his short and mid-range game throughout the practice. He connected with all of the usual suspects, including Allen Hurns, Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee, Marcedes Lewis and Ben Koyack.

Bortles rarely tested the defense deep and he benefited from making good decisions with the ball. His lone deep throw went to Lee on a go route for a touchdown with cornerback Doran Grant in coverage. The 32-yard scoring connection came on a pass that was perfectly placed with Lee out in front.

Henne and third-string quarterback Brandon Allen also had their moments in the passing game.

Henne's previously mentioned toss to Fournette was the first touchdown of the night. Allen connected on back-to-back downfield strikes to wide receivers Amba Etta-Tawo and Shane Wynn. The second-year player capped the night with an impressive bullet across the middle to tight end Neal Sterling for a touchdown.

Our view from the press box as Brandon Allen connects with Shane Wynn in between two defenders. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/wm6Cy625Nc — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 4, 2017

On defense, defensive end Dante Fowler had at least two "sacks." Bouye broke up two passes and drew an offensive pass interference on Allen Robinson.

More News and Notes

- Safeties James Sample and Jarrod Wilson, cornerback Tyler Patmon, linebacker Justin Horton, guard Earl Watford, tight end Mychal Rivera and defensive end Calais Campbell did not take part in the practice.

Wilson, Horton, Watford, Rivera and Campbell have all missed previous training camp practices due to undisclosed injuries.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin and fullback Marquez Williams remain on the physically unable to perform list

- The starting offensive line in team drills featured Josh Wells at left tackle, Patrick Omameh at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jermey Parnell at right tackle.

Second-round pick Cam Robinson is listed as the starting left tackle on the team's newly released depth chart. Jeremiah Poutasi received first team reps at right tackle, rotating with Parnell.

- The Jaguars have new offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche listed as a left tackle.

- Sterling had a bad drop during 11-on-11 drills. Center Demetrius Rhaney had a rocket of a snap sail over Allen's head during 11-on-11. Fowler was told to take a lap by the coaching staff after hitting Henne during a play.

Outside of those blunders, the mistakes were few and far between.

- Defensive end Carroll Phillips produced a "sack" during the practice. Day had a pressure to force an incomplete throw by Henne. Cornerback Brian Dixon had an impressive pass breakup on a Henne throw to wide receiver Arrelious Benn.

