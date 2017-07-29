Jaguars Training Camp Recap: Bortles throws five interceptions in team drills, Fowler shines

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 27: Guard A.J. Cain #60, Quarterback Blake Bortles #5 and Center Brandon Linder #65 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works out during Training Camp at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Fields on July 27, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2017 Don Juan Moore)

It was an odd night for former third overall picks during the Jaguars' first training camp practice with pads on Saturday.

The 2014 third overall pick, quarterback Blake Bortles, threw five interceptions in team drills. The interceptions came during several team periods and to multiple defenders.

“I think any time someone doesn’t perform to what you want to do you’re concerned about it," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said after practice.

"He’s not the only one, you know what I’m saying, that’s out there. There’s some good things. Obviously today was the first time of third down. We’re going to look at it. We’re going to look at those plays. If there’s any struggle or things we don’t like, then obviously we’re going to be smart enough to throw that crap out.”

Linebacker Josh McNary and safety Tashaun Gipson both produced interceptions off Bortles throws early on during 7-on-7 drills. Cornerback Tyler Patmon had two interceptions and linebacker Telvin Smith had one during 11-on-11.

It may be fair to say this was the worst practice of Bortles' career. The awful practice came after two very strong outings without pads to open up training camp.

Bortles has thrown 51 interceptions in three seasons. He went out to California this offseason to fix those issues. This wasn't the best example of a turnaround.

Fowler phenomenal in pads

The 2015 third overall pick, defensive end Dante Fowler, had an excellent night.

While Bortles may have produce his worst practice, Fowler probably offered his best.

Fowler had at least two "sacks" during 11-on-11 drills. Prior to those big plays, Fowler absolutely dominated veteran left tackle Branden Albert.

On the first matchup, Fowler used his speed to guide him around Albert. At the end of drills, Albert requested Fowler again and the defensive end power rushed the offensive lineman off his feet.

It was a positive effort during what's been a rough couple of weeks for the former Florida Gators pass rusher.

- Bortles wasn't the only victim of interceptions. Backup quarterback Chad Henne had a pass tipped during 11-on-11 drills and linebacker Hayes Pullard caught the ball and returned it to the endzone. Pullard had dropped two interceptions during Friday's practice.

- Wide receiver Shane Wynn is having a strong start to training camp. In all three days of work, Wynn has shown off his speed in individual and team drills and come up with some impressive catches. On Saturday, Wynn won a one-on-one battle against cornerback Taurean Nixon. He broke free on a go route and made the catch. After the rep was over, a fan yelled "Wynn, Wynn, Wynn, no matter what" in reference to a DJ Khaled song.

Shane Wynn beating Taurean Nixon one on one. Some guy yells "Wynn, Wynn, Wynn, no matter what." #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/XyoXIXUWMv — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2017

- Speaking of wide receivers, it was a good night for Rashad Greene. He owned all of his one-on-one matchups against defensive backs, including a very impressive leaping catch over cornerback Doran Grant.

- Marqise Lee had a few impressive catches on the night. He caught a Bortles pass where he leaped over a defender and streaked to the endzone. The crowd loved it.

- The starting offensive line was Albert at left tackle, Tyler Shatley at left guard, Brandon Linder at center, A.J. Cann at right guard and Jermey Parnell at right tackle. Second-round pick Cam Robinson was with the second team at left tackle.

- It was not a fun night for rookie cornerback Jalen Myrick, who offers speed as his calling card. He was consistently beaten in one-on-one drills. Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson beat him early on with fast feet off the line, then rookie Dede Westbrook beat him on a combo route.

Rookie vs Rookie: Dede Westbrook vs Jalen Myrick. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/vvG5qIj3jY — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2017

- With pads on, linebackers and running backs took part in blitz pickup drills. Myles Jack faired well against T.J. Yeldon, while Telvin Smith had his way with Leonard Fournette. The fourth overall pick then held his own against Jack and Yeldon handled Smith. Undrafted linebacker P.J. Davis had a strong performance, winning matchups against Corey Grant. Pullard also shined against fullback Tommy Bohanon as a blitzer.

- Patmon had the two interceptions on Bortles, but that was a bounce back after two otherwise mediocre sessions. Patmon has bounced around the league from the Dallas Cowboys to the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans. He spent last season on the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers practice squads.

- The one-on-one pass rush drills were pretty one-sided in favor of the defense. Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue had their way with Albert. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell beat his competition regularly. Nose tackle Abry Jones put center Brandon Linder on skates during their first face-off. Guard A.J. Cann was the only member of the presumed starting five to really stand his ground.

