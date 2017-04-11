Jaguars trade DE Chris Smith to the Bengals for 2018 draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Charlie Whitehurst #12 of the Tennessee Titans is pursued by Chris Smith #98 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game at EverBank Field on December 18, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville won the game 21-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2014 Stacy Revere)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have made a trade to improve their future draft stock.

The Jaguars will receive a 2018 conditional draft pick in exchange for defensive end Chris Smith.

Jacksonville selected Smith with a fifth round pick (159th overall) in 2014.

Smith was used as a rotational pass rusher, but was rarely active for games. In 19 regular season games, Smith collected 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Last season, Smith appeared in just six games and produced four tackles and a sack.

Smith is the latest defensive lineman to be jettisoned by the Jaguars. The team previously released defensive end Jared Odrick and defensive tackles Sen'Derrick Marks and Roy Miller this offseason.

Defensive end Tyson Alualu signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

The Jaguars added defensive ends Calais Campbell, Lerentee McCray and Malliciah Goodman and defensive tackle Stefan Charles in free agency.

The conditional pick from the Bengals fills a void for the Jaguars. The team dealt a 2018 pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for left tackle Branden Albert earlier this offseason.

Depending on the conditions of the trade, the Jaguars will once again have seven picks next year.

Smith, who played sparingly for the Jaguars, will now have an opportunity for more playing time with the Bengals. He will likely compete with Will Clarke, Ryan Brown, Wallace Gilberry and Michael Johnson for playing time opposite starting defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

