Jaguars to wear teal jerseys for the first time since 2013 in Week 9 against Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' next home game at EverBank Field will have a throwback feel.

For the first time since 2013, the Jaguars will wear teal as the team's primary jersey color during the Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars last wore the teal jerseys on October 20, 2013 in a 20-6 loss to the then-San Diego Chargers. The Jaguars' primary jersey color was teal prior to the most recent uniform change that took place that year.

The Jaguars have had a few different jersey iterations over the years and the current style is the first to feature black as the primary color.

The Jaguars wore teal jerseys and white pants against the Chargers in 2013. If the Jaguars were to wear black pants during the game against the Bengals, it would be the first time the color combination has been used since 2006.

A large portion of the fan base still dons teal jerseys in the stands. Some still long for the days of teal being the primary color.

On November 5, the Jaguars will appease both groups.

