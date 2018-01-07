Jaguars to travel to Pittsburgh to face Steelers in divisional round

Oct 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

The Jaguars will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs following the team's 10-3 wild-card win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville (10-6, 1-0) defeated the Steelers (13-3) in Pittsburgh, 30-9, in Week 5. During the road win, the Jaguars' defense intercepted five passes thrown by Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Jaguars will now return to Heinz Field for the rematch. The game will kick off next Sunday at 1:05 p.m EST on CBS.

The Steelers earned a first-round bye after finishing in second place in the AFC. Pittsburgh's first playoff game will be against Jacksonville.

The last time the Jaguars traveled to Pittsburgh for a playoff game, Jacksonville won a wild-card round matchup, 31-29, against the Steelers in 2008.

