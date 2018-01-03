Jaguars to sell unused playoff game tickets Thursday

A crew of five mow the field one to two times per day. (Photo: WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Attention Jacksonville Jaguars fans! You've got one last chance to score tickets to big playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Everbank Field this Sunday.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that a limited number of unused tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 4 at 3 p.m. These tickets include any unused inventory from parties such as NFL, visiting team, player families and internal holds, as well as an additional 400 standing room only tickets.

Tickets will only be available online at www.jaguars.com/playoffs. There is a two-ticket limit. Tickets will only be delivered only to a mobile phone via the official Jacksonville Jaguars app.

Sunday's game marks the Jags' first home playoff game in nearly two decades.

Kick-off against the Bills starts at 1:05 p.m.

