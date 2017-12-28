WTLV
Jaguars to remove tarps from stadium seating to sell 3,500 additional tickets

Mike Kaye, WTLV 3:35 PM. EST December 28, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars received permission from the NFL and their sponsors to remove stadium tarps from EverBank Field for the playoffs.

As a result, the Jaguars will release an additional 3,501 tickets for the team's wild-card playoff game in Jacksonville, the club announced Thursday.

NFL policy prohibits a change in seating capacity during the regular season. Sponsorships for the tarps are sold on a season-long basis.

Due to the Jaguars' quick sellout of their first home playoff game since 2000, the team sought out permission from the league and their sponsors - Navy Mutual and Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow - to remove the tarps.

The additional tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. on the Jaguars' website

Tickets will only be available online with no walk-up requests at the box office.

The Jaguars will host their wild-card playoff game on either Jan. 6 or 7. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


