Jaguars to host Bills Sunday during wild card round of the NFL playoffs

The Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Jacksonville's first home playoff game since 2000 will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air nationally on CBS.

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South division title in Week 16, giving the team the opportunity to host a home playoff game. Locked into the No. 3 seed, the Jaguars will match up against the Buffalo Bills, who locked up the No. 6 seed in Week 17.

The Jaguars have already sold all of their available ticket inventory for the first postseason game. Tarps were removed from the stadium in order to release 3,500 additional tickets.

