Jaguars to host 10 open training camp practices, including joint sessions with Buccaneers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JUNE 15: Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) works out during minicamp at the Jaguars Practice Facility on June 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fl.(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

You'll have 10 opportunities to see the Jaguars practice in person this summer.

The team announced its training camp schedule on Tuesday. The slate includes a season-ticket holders only practice, the Florida Blue Family Night Scrimmage and both joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Below are the dates and times for the practices open to the public:

Thursday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. (season ticket members only)

Monday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 3, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, August 4, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Florida Blue Family Scrimmage at EverBank Field)

Monday, August 14, 10 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. (Buccaneers joint practice)

Tuesday, August 15, 10 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. (Buccaneers joint practice)

Rookies and first-year players return to EverBank Field on July 19 and quarterbacks report on July 21. Veterans will head back to the facility on July 26.

The Jaguars will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts for joint practices with the New England Patriots prior to their Preseason Week 1 matchup. Those practices will take place from August 7-8.

Following the joint practices with the Buccaneers, the Jaguars will host Tampa Bay in a nationally-televised game. The Preseason Week 2 matchup will air locally on ABC 25 at 8 p.m.

Training camp breaks following the Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on August 24.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV