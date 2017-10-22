Jaguars tied with Titans for AFC South lead entering bye week

Sep 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone (left) and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey shake hands after a game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Following a 27-0 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars are in prime position in the AFC South heading into their Week 8 break.

Jacksonville's nearly perfect performance helped the team notch its fourth win of the season. Now 4-3, the Jaguars are battling neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans, who beat the lowly Cleveland Browns, 12-9, in overtime Sunday.

The two teams have a half-game lead over the Houston Texans (3-3), who took the weekend off.

The Titans own the tie-breaker over the Jaguars because of a Week 2 win at EverBank Field. Jacksonville owns the advantage over the Texans - if Houston wins next week - because of a Week 1 blowout win.

The Texans beat the Titans in Week 4.

The Colts are now 2-5 and 0-2 in the division. On paper, the division race seems out of reach for Indianapolis.

The Jaguars and the Titans will both be off next week. The Texans will return to action on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The Jaguars will host the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks when the team returns from the bye week. The Titans have home games against the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals next on their slate.

Jacksonville and Tennessee will close the season with a Week 17 matchup that could determine the division crown. That game will be played in Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

