Jaguars sign QB Ryan Nassib, place S Calvin Pryor on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars signed a new quarterback and he has plenty of familiarity with head coach Doug Marrone and front office boss Tom Coughlin.

The Jaguars signed fifth-year quarterback Ryan Nassib Monday.

Nassib played under Marrone from 2009-12 at Syracuse. He also worked with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett while playing for the Orange.

In 2012, Nassib broke school records for total offense (6,188 yards), yards per game (476), passing yards (3,757) and passing touchdowns (26).

Nassib was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in five games for the Giants, completing 9-of-10 passes for 128 passing yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback spent the offseason with the New Orleans Saints. He was released during final cuts earlier this month.

Nassib will most likely serve as the third-string quarterback, but could work his way up the depth chart based on his familiarity with Marrone, Hackett and Coughlin.

Nassib actually has more familiarity with the coaching staff than current starting quarterback Blake Bortles. The Syracuse alum spent four years with Marrone and three years with Hackett and Coughlin individually. He also has experience with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley.

The Jaguars placed safety Calvin Pryor (ankle) on injured reserve to make room for Nassib. Pryor was claimed off waivers prior to the Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans. He was inactive for the first two games of the season.

