Jaguars sign offensive lineman Brandon Linder to five-year extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have extended one of their own before the start of training camp.

Interior offensive lineman Brandon Linder signed a five-year extension on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $51.7 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Linder was a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since joining the Jaguars, Linder has started 32 games, working at both center and right guard.

Linder spent his first 18 games starting at right guard before suffering a season-ending labrum tear in 2015. He returned to the lineup last season as the team's starting center.

This offseason, new Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has shuffled linemen around the lineup. Linder has played both right guard and center during workouts this offseason.

Linder's new deal makes him the first Dave Caldwell draft pick to receive a contract extension. Fellow Miami alum Allen Hurns received a four-year, $40.6 million deal last offseason, but he came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Along with Linder, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee, cornerback Aaron Colvin and linebacker Telvin Smith are among those eligible for a contract extension. Robinson and Lee were both second-round picks in 2014, while Colvin and Smith were selected in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Linder's starting position will likely be determined by the coaching staff's comfort with other players. Linder has proven to be a strong starting center and right guard, so he can fill either role.

Linder will ultimately end up at the position that needs the most consistency. Luke Bowanko, Tyler Shatley and Patrick Omameh are among those competing for a starting interior line job. Fellow former third-round pick A.J. Cann is expected to start at one of the two guard spots.

Second-round pick Cam Robinson is a wild card in all of this. He is set to battle veteran Branden Albert for the starting left tackle job.

Robinson is viewed as the underdog in that competition. He could eventually end up at left or right guard.

If Robinson lines up at guard, Linder is a likely to retain the starting center job. If Linder starts at center, his deal will be the largest given to a player at that position.

Linder and his veteran teammates will return to EverBank Field for the start of training camp on Wednesday. The team's first training camp practice is set for Thursday and is open to the public.

