Jaguars sign LB Telvin Smith to contract extension

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) runs out of the tunnel before the first quarter of a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed linebacker Telvin Smith to a long-term contract extension Wednesday.

The extension adds four years to his existing contract.

Smith was in the final year of his rookie deal. Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the Florida State alum is building toward the best season of his career in Jacksonville.

Through seven games, Smith has collected 58 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown. He was also chosen to be one of the two captains on the defense by his teammates.

The starting weak-side linebacker has appeared in 53 games (46 starts) for the Jaguars and produced 408 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six interceptions and four forced fumbles. He has also scored two defensive touchdowns.

