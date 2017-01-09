Jaguars sign general manager Dave Caldwell to extension through 2019

WTLV

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell has a pair of new running mates and a shiny new extension.

Caldwell has been signed to a contract extension through 2019, a source told First Coast News on Monday.

The deal comes after the Jaguars named former head coach Tom Coughlin as Executive Vice President of Football Operations and former interim head coach Doug Marrone as the permanent head coach.

Caldwell was hired in the 2013 as the team's general manager. The Jaguars have gone 15-49 during his tenure.

Caldwell has signed the likes of Malik Jackson, Jared Odrick and Julius Thomas to lucrative deals and drafted the likes of Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson, Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue over the last two seasons.

