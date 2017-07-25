Jaguars sign CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, roster now at 90-man limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 15: Stanley Jean-Baptiste #33 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gardner, 2014 Sean Gardner)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have added a cornerback to the roster prior to the launch of training camp.

The team signed Stanley Jean-Baptiste on Tuesday following a workout.

Jean-Baptiste will compete with Josh Johnson, Jalen Myrick, Tyler Patmon, Doran Grant and Ezra Robinson for a cornerback depth spot.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound defensive back has appeared in just four games during his NFL career. He has played for the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jean-Baptiste was a second-round pick of the Saints in 2014. He played college football at Nebraska.

The Jaguars' roster is now at the league's 90-man limit. Jean-Baptiste and his new teammates will report to EverBank Field on Wednesday to begin training camp. The team's first training camp practice will be on Thursday.

